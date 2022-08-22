Jimmy Neesham fends off testing delivery after Black Caps' win over West Indies

Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham had to defend his own performances after blasting his side to a series victory in the West Indies.

Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham had to fend off the toughest delivery post-match after hitting the visitors to a historic series win in the West Indies.

After blasting New Zealand to victory in the third and deciding one-day international against the hosts in Barbados on Monday, Neesham’s past performances came under question from a local interviewer.

“What about Jimmy Neesham?” the interviewer asked him soon after the left-handed batter had slammed an unbeaten 34 off only 11 balls.

“Never performed probably as well as can be expected – some might say he could be an under-performer – but you do deliver at the appropriate time, don't you?”

Neesham, who has played 68 ODIs, 48 Twenty20 games and 12 tests for his country, unsurprisingly raised his eyebrows at the line of questioning.

“Um ... yeah I'm not sure the numbers would say that.

“Look, it's part and parcel of being an allrounder and I suppose late stage of the innings you bowl in the tougher overs, and you come in and bat in the tough times.

“There's going to be a fair bit of failure here and there ... I wouldn't say I've under-performed, I'd say there's been a few big moments, and the bigger the moment gets the more likely I am to turn up as well.”

In ODIs, he has made 1355 runs at an average of 28.82 and strike rate of 99, while taking 69 wickets at 31.88 with an economy rate of 6.08.

In the 2019 World Cup final against England at Lord’s, Neesham made 19 off 25 balls in NZ’s 241-8 before taking 3-43 off seven overs with the ball as scores were tied after 50-overs apiece. Sent out to bat in the Super Over, Neesham made 13 from five balls then was at the other end as Martin Guptill was run out attempting the second run from the final delivery which would have won NZ the trophy.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham, second from right, consoles New Zealand team-mate Martin Guptill following their World Cup final defeat in a Super Over at Lord’s at 2019.

The 31-year-old has also featured in a Twenty20 World final for the Black Caps. He made 13 not out from seven balls versus Australia in Dubai last year and bowled one over for 15 runs in NZ’s eight-wicket defeat.

In the semifinal he’d slammed 27 from 11 balls to help New Zealand stun England in their run-chase.

In May, Neesham was a surprise omission from the Black Caps contract list for the 2022/23 season.

On test debut, Neesham made an unbeaten 137 in his second innings against India in Wellington in February 2014, putting on 179 for the seventh wicket with Brendon McCullum and was at the wicket when the skipper became the first NZ batter to score a test triple-century.

Neesham has averaged 33.76 with the bat and 48.21 with the ball in tests, with his last appearance coming against South Africa in March 2017.