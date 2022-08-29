New Zealand Cricket surprised by Colin de Grandhomme's BBL draft selection

Black Caps allrounder Colin de Grandhomme was selected by the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL Draft.

Veteran Black Caps allrounder Colin de Grandhomme has some explaining to do to New Zealand Cricket.

De Grandhomme was a shock selection by the Adelaide Strikers in Sunday night’s inaugural BBL Draft for international players. As one of 20 centrally-contracted Black Caps with New Zealand Cricket, he wasn’t expected to be eligible for the draft, unlike non-contracted team-mates Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham.

The selection took New Zealand Cricket – and everyone else – by surprise.

“As it stands, Colin is a centrally-contracted player and has not requested a release,” a spokesperson for NZC said on Monday.

“We’re now in discussions with Colin to find the best possible way forward.”

Boult was taken with the third pick in the first round by the Melbourne Stars while Neesham went undrafted.

While selected by the Strikers, it’s understood de Grandhomme is not yet signed by the franchise.

The Black Caps are scheduled to play Pakistan in two tests and three one-day internationals in Pakistan in December-January, for which de Grandhomme would have been expected to be available for selection if fit.

De Grandhomme hasn’t played since suffering a heel injury which saw him unavailable for the second half of NZ’s first-test loss to England at Lord’s in June and subsequently ruled him out of the rest of the series.

De Grandhomme was the first major surprise pick of the draft, taken in the second round as the 13th pick overall.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme leaves the ground after injuring his heel during day three of the first test against England at Lord's in June.

The 36-year-old wasn’t on the list of draft-eligible players in the week leading up to the eight teams making their selections on Sunday night.

New Zealand Cricket offer 20 ‘centrally contracted’ deals to its top men’s players each season, which ensures they must be available for the Black Caps and to play in domestic matches for their major associations.

To play in an overseas league, a player must seek a no-objection certificate from NZ Cricket.

In recent seasons, NZ Cricket has granted leading contracted players annual leave to play in the Indian Premier League T20 competition, as part of the Master Agreement with the Cricket Players' Association.

Boult was recently released from his Black Caps contract for the 2022/23 season, saying he was partly motivated by wanting to spend time with his wife and three children. Boult said last week after returning from NZ’s white-ball tour of the West Indies that not being contracted would make for shorter stints away from home, with the increased ability to have his family with him outside NZ.

De Grandhomme played the last of his 41 T20 internationals for New Zealand in September 2021, when he had a horror time with the bat for an understrength Black Caps side in five games versus Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The big-hitting right-hander has averaged just 15.78 with the bat in T20 internationals while taking 12 wickets at 38.41. He has played in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and England’s The Hundred with little success but has been a devastating batter often during his NZ domestic T20 career, averaging 23.56 with a strike-rate of 157.92.

If not selected for NZ’s tour of Pakistan, de Grandhomme would be expected to play for the Northern Brave in the NZ domestic SuperSmash T20 competition.

Boult became available to play in the high-profile domestic Australian Twenty20 competition for the first time after being released earlier this month from his New Zealand Cricket contract.

As one of 12 platinum players eligible to be picked in the first round, the left-arm quick bowler picked up a contract worth NZ$380,000 (A$340,000).

Boult however is only available to play in half of the season as he will play in the UAE's new International League T20 (ILT20) competition for the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates team in early January.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images NZ’s Trent Boult was picked up by the Melbourne Stars in the first round of the BBL Draft.

England’s Liam Livingstone was the first pick of the draft by the Melbourne Renegades.

The Stars then originally selected legspinner Rashid Khan as the second pick but had to make a different choice after the Adelaide Strikers exercised their option to retain the Afghanistan star who has previously played for them in the competition.

Boult was named on Thursday morning as part of the Black Caps squad to meet Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series against Australia in three one-day internationals in Cairns next month.

However, he isn’t likely to be called upon for New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan

Former Black Caps white-ball opener Colin Munro was taken in the second round of the draft by the Brisbane Heat after starring in recent years with the Perth Scorchers.