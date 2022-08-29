Colin de Grandhomme pondering Black Caps future after BBL draft by Adelaide

Heath Mills said the best step forward following the surprise drafting is to sit down with all parties and sort out what will work best for everyone.

Colin de Grandhomme is now pondering the possible end of his Black Caps cricketing career after being the surprise pick of the Big Bash League Draft.

The New Zealand allrounder was selected on Sunday by the Adelaide Strikers to be part of their squad for this summer’s high-profile Australian domestic Twenty 20 men’s cricket competition.

However, de Grandhomme is contracted by New Zealand Cricket and is currently ineligible to play in the BBL.

NZ Cricket was taken by surprise when Adelaide head coach Jason Gillespie named de Grandhomme as their second round pick in the inaugural international player draft on Sunday night.

New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association chief executive Heath Mills said it was a shock to de Grandhomme too.

John Cowpland/Photosport Colin de Grandhomme was a surprise selection in the BBL Draft on Sunday night.

“I think it would be fair to say he was pleasantly surprised that he was picked up, and wasn’t expecting it,” Mills said on Monday afternoon.

”It’s important to point out that Colin is a NZC contracted player – no player can unilaterally decide to terminate their playing agreement and he’s certainly not saying that at the moment.”

Black Caps star bowler Trent Boult – who recently secured a release from his NZC contract – was taken with the third pick in the first round by the Melbourne Stars while fellow current Black Caps Jimmy Neesham, also without a NZC contract, went undrafted.

New Zealand Cricket offer 20 ‘centrally contracted’ deals to its top men’s players each season, which ensures they must be available for the Black Caps and to play in domestic matches for their major associations.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Colin de Grandhomme hasn’t played for New Zealand since injuring his heel in the first test against against EngIand at Lord's in June.

To play in an overseas league, a player must seek a no-objection certificate from NZ Cricket.

In recent seasons, NZ Cricket has granted leading contracted players annual leave to play in the Indian Premier League T20 competition, as part of the Master Agreement with the Cricket Players' Association.

Mills said de Grandhomme hasn’t signed a contract with the Big Bash League at the moment and had not given an early indication of what he might do following Sunday night’s shock draft move.

The Black Caps are scheduled to play Pakistan in two tests and three one-day internationals in Pakistan in December-January, for which de Grandhomme would have been expected to be available for selection if fit.

“We’ve got to work through with Colin and New Zealand Cricket where things sit with him. We’re just talking through all the implications for him.

”He is well aware and knows that he has got a contract with New Zealand Cricket and any option he does take up needs to come with their blessing – otherwise he’s playing cricket all year round here.

“Clearly New Zealand Cricket might be of the view that they want him to see out his playing agreement, which would be totally within their rights. But equally I’m very keen to have a conversation with Colin about what does he see his playing future being.”

Mills said there are three main options for de Grandhomme, who hasn’t played since suffering a heel injury which saw him unavailable for the second half of NZ’s first-test loss to England at Lord’s in June and subsequently ruled him out of the rest of the series. The 36-year-old has played 29 tests, 45 one-day games and 41 T20 internationals for NZ.

“In terms of options, [one], he doesn’t play the BBL and he stays here playing cricket all summer under his current contract,” Mills said.

”Or he might request leave and be released to play in the Big Bash – although I don’t really see that as a viable option; if players are signed up here they need to be committed to playing for New Zealand and if not New Zealand, then in the SuperSmash etc, which is something we’ve committed to in our collective agreement.

”Or there was a situation where New Zealand Cricket and Colin agree to mutually terminate his contract and he did play in the BBL.

Phil Walter/Getty Images New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association chief executive Heath Mills said they will work through Colin de Grandhomme’s options with NZ Cricket.

”We need to work through what the best option is for Colin and New Zealand Cricket.”

“As it stands, Colin is a centrally-contracted player and has not requested a release,” a spokesperson for NZC said on Monday.

“We’re now in discussions with Colin to find the best possible way forward.”

Boult was recently released from his Black Caps contract for the 2022/23 season, saying he was partly motivated by wanting to spend time with his wife and three children. Boult said last week after returning from NZ’s white-ball tour of the West Indies that not being contracted would make for shorter stints away from home, with the increased ability to have his family with him outside NZ.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Trent Boult was taken as the third pick of the BBL Draft by the Melbourne Stars.

However, Mills said he didn’t think Boult’s move would massively influence other players’ thinkings around contracts and other playing opportunities.

“We’re pretty strong in that a contract needs to be honoured; it’s a two-way street.

”If a player signs a contract, they need to see that through to the end. Our contracts are only one year in length, they’re annual contracts. If we expect NZC and the major associations to honour the contracts then obviously players need to do the same.

“I think we’ve done very well over the last15 or 16 years working with NZC in terms of creating a contract system where there is a degree of flexibility to enable our players to play offshore in T20 leagues when timing suits.”

It’s understood if de Grandhomme is ineligible to play in the BBL, the Strikers can select a replacement player.