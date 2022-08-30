Adelaide Strikers confident Colin de Grandhomme available for Australian BBL

Heath Mills said the best step forward following the surprise drafting is to sit down with all parties and sort out what will work best for everyone.

The Adelaide Strikers are confident Colin de Grandhomme will be available to play for them in this summer’s Big Bash League.

That’s despite the Black Caps allrounder being currently ineligible due to his contract with New Zealand Cricket.

De Grandhomme has entered discussions with New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association after being a shock pick in the second round of the inaugural international player draft for the high-profile Australian domestic men’s Twenty20 cricket competition.

Matt King/Getty Images Colin de Grandhomme is pondering his Black Caps future after being picked in the BBL Draft by the Adelaide Strikers.

The Strikers understood heading into the draft that de Grandhomme had organised his availability to play with New Zealand Cricket, in a similar situation to fellow Black Cap Trent Boult.

Boult recently secured a release from his NZ Cricket contract and was taken with the third pick in the first round by the Melbourne Stars.

However, NZ Cricket said on Monday morning that de Grandhomme “is a centrally-contracted player and has not requested a release.”

The 36-year-old is currently one of 20 ‘centrally contracted’ men’s players with NZ Cricket for the 2022/23 season, which ensures he must be available for the Black Caps and to play in domestic matches for their major associations.

That’s left de Grandhomme with a decision to make and a discussion to have with NZ Cricket, headed by chief executive David White, over a possible part-time dispensation or a full-time release from his contract should he wish to play for the Strikers.

The Adelaide franchise, one of eight in the BBL, said they still expected to have de Grandhomme available for the entire competition.

“Our understanding as we selected him was that he was available for 14 games and as far was we understand that’s still the case,” Strikers head of media and communications Aiden McNicholas said late on Monday.

“Obviously now we wait and see what happens, but we believe he’s available for 14 and wait to be told otherwise – which we don’t believe will happen.”

It’s understood de Grandhomme put his name forward for the draft, but wasn’t on the publicly available list posted late last week by Cricket Australia.

“But he was definitely available, which was why we were able to select him,” McNicholas said.

For a player with a NZ Cricket contract to play in an overseas league, they need a no-objection certificate from NZ Cricket. However, in recent seasons, NZ Cricket has granted leading contracted players annual leave to play in the Indian Premier League T20 competition, as part of the Master Agreement with the Cricket Players' Association.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images NZ’s Trent Boult was taken as the third draft pic of the BBL by the Melbourne Stars. Boult was recently released from his Black Caps contract.

NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills said de Grandhomme hasn’t signed a contract with the Big Bash League at the moment and had not given an early indication of what he might do following Sunday night’s shock draft move.

The Black Caps are scheduled to play Pakistan in two tests and three one-day internationals in Pakistan in December-January, for which de Grandhomme would have been expected to be available for selection if fit. The

The big-hitting batter and seam bowler – who has played 29 tests, 45 one-day games and 41 T20 internationals for NZ – hasn’t played since suffering a heel injury which saw him unavailable for the second half of NZ’s first-test loss to England at Lord’s in June and subsequently ruled him out of the rest of the series.

“We’ve got to work through with Colin and New Zealand Cricket where things sit with him. We’re just talking through all the implications for him,” Mills said.

“He is well aware and nows that he has got a contract with New Zealand Cricket and any option he does take up needs to come with their blessing – otherwise he’s playing cricket all year round here.

“Clearly New Zealand Cricket might be of the view that they want him to see out his playing agreement, which would be totally within their rights. But equally I’m very keen to have a conversation with Colin about what does he see his playing future being.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Colin de Grandhomme hasn’t played for New Zealand since injuring his heel on day three of the first test against England at Lord's in June.

Mills said there are three main options for de Grandhomme.

“In terms of options, [one], he doesn’t play the BBL and he stays here playing cricket all summer under his current contract,” Mills said.

“Or he might request leave and be released to play in the Big Bash – although I don’t really see that as a viable option; if players are signed up here they need to be committed to playing for New Zealand and if not New Zealand, then in the SuperSmash etc, which is something we’ve committed to in our collective agreement.

“Or there was a situation where New Zealand Cricket and Colin agree to mutually terminate his contract and he did play in the BBL.”

McNicholas said the Strikers, who retained the services of star Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan with their first-round pick, wanted a bowling allrounder with their second-round selection.

”And a couple we had our eye on went earlier and he [de Grandhomme] was one that we were pretty keen on heading into the draft if he was available.

“The diligence that we’d done showed that he was available for 14 games.”