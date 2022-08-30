Boult, de Grandhomme developments shouldn't spark Black Caps departures: Mills

Heath Mills said the best step forward following the surprise drafting is to sit down with all parties and sort out what will work best for everyone.

Don’t expect a flood of Black Caps seeking to be less committed to playing for their country.

That’s the view of New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association chief executive Heath Mills, as veteran allrounder Colin de Grandhomme holds talks this week with NZ Cricket after being selected in the Big Bash League Draft.

De Grandhomme will be discussing his and NZC’s options after being picked in the second round of the inaugural international players draft on Sunday night for this summer’s domestic Australian Twenty20 competition.

John Cowpland/Photosport New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme was drafted in the BBL by the Adelaide Strikers.

Currently, the 36-year-old is ineligible to play in the BBL as he is one of 20 ‘centrally-contracted’ men’s players with NZ Cricket.

He was a shock second round pick in the draft by the Adelaide Strikers, who understood heading into the draft that de Grandhomme had organised his availability to play in the competition with New Zealand Cricket, in a similar situation to fellow Black Cap Trent Boult.

Boult recently secured a release from his NZ Cricket contract and was taken with the third pick in the first round by the Melbourne Stars.

The 33-year-old said he was partly motivated by wanting to spend time with his wife and three children. After returning from NZ’s white-ball tour of the West Indies last week, Boult said that not being contracted would make for shorter stints away from home, with the increased ability to have his family with him outside NZ.

However, Mills said he didn’t see Boult’s contract release – and de Grandhomme’s dilemma – sparking a flood of similar demands from current top Black Caps.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Trent Boult was recently released from his New Zealand Cricket contract.

“I don’t think so – we’re pretty strong in that a contract needs to be honoured; it’s a two-way street.

”If a player signs a contract, they need to see that through to the end. Our contracts are only one year in length, they’re annual contracts. If we expect New Zealand Cricket and the major associations to honour the contracts then obviously players need to do the same.

”I think we’ve done very well over the last 15 or 16 years working with New Zealand Cricket in terms of creating a contract system where there is a degree of flexibility to enable our players to play offshore in T20 leagues when timing suits.”

The top-ranked Black Caps player in the annual contract system is able to receive a maximum of $523,396 (up from $459,574) for the 2022/23 season, the 10th-ranked $444,196 ($377,981), and the 20th-ranked $367,196 ($305,453).

However, Mills said an increase in the number of international and domestic games was creating pressure on player services.

“It’s an interesting dynamic in our sport where it’s evolving so quickly where you saw a Future Tours Programme announced recently … on average each country is playing 10% more bilateral cricket year to year across the three formats. We have more ICC events than ever before, and we also have four or five countries now who are promoting these big T20 leagues and are now not playing international cricket while these T20 leagues take place, in Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, India and soon to be England.

“There’s less time to schedule international cricket in the calendar, yet there’s 10% more and there’s still only 12 months in the year – and everybody wants the same group of 120-odd best players playing in everything.

“The schedule is a significant issue in the sport and one that does need more work to be resolved. So players now do have more choices.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association chief executive Heath Mills is optimistic the elite Black Caps will continue to be happy to commit to NZ Cricket.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson, veteran swing bowler Tim Southee and top-order bat Devon Conway would be among the leading contenders to seek contract changes, should they desire, given the demand for their services in all three formats internationally, while the demands on the likes of Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen are likely to increase given the proliferation of short-form, high-paying domestic competitions.

The total remuneration for NZ’s men’s and women’s professional cricketers includes retainers, match fees, Trust IP payments, retirement fund contributions and insurance.

The match fees see players receive $10,250 per test, $4,000 for each ODI and $2,500 per T20 game.

Mills is optimistic the elite Black Caps will continue to be happy to commit to New Zealand Cricket.

“We’re fortunate though that we have a very strong master agreement and a very good working relationship with New Zealand Cricket and the players do want to play ICC events, they want to play test cricket, they want to play for their country.

“So while in the years ahead we may see older players, more fringe players, take up more opportunities than in the past, I’d like to think that we’ll be able to maintain contracting our best players most of the time.”