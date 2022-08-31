Colin de Grandhomme retires from Black Caps after Big Bash League draft shock

Colin de Grandhomme has ended his Black Caps career following his surprise Big Bash League draft selection.

The New Zealand allrounder announced on Thursday he was retiring from international cricket after playing 29 tests, 45 one-day games and 41 T20 internationals for the Black Caps.

The 36-year-old was released from his contract for the 2022/23 season with NZ Cricket due to his retirement – the second player to be granted a release this month following star quick bowler Trent Boult.

1 NEWS Heath Mills said the best step forward following the surprise drafting is to sit down with all parties and sort out what will work best for everyone.

De Grandhomme was a shock pick by the Adelaide Strikers in the second round of the inaugural international player draft for the high-profile Australian domestic men’s Twenty20 cricket competition last Sunday.

Being under contract to NZ Cricket, he was ineligible to play in the BBL.

But after discussions this week with the game’s governing body here, de Grandhomme has been released from his contract after his decision to retire from the international arena.

That means de Grandhomme is now clear to play in the BBL, although it’s understood he may also play domestically in New Zealand this summer for his Northern Districts association.

De Grandhomme was one of 19 ‘centrally contracted’ men’s players with NZ Cricket for the 2022/23 season – following Boult’s release – which ensured he must be available for the Black Caps and to play in domestic matches for their major associations.

That’s why his selection – his name wasn’t among those listed publicly as available for the draft – came as a major surprise.

De Grandhomme hasn’t played since suffering a heel injury which saw him unavailable for the second half of NZ’s first-test loss to England at Lord’s in June and subsequently ruled him out of the rest of the series.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Colin de Grandhomme played 29 tests for the Black Caps.

In his 29 tests, the powerful batter scored 1432 runs at an average of 38.70, with two centuries, while capturing 49 wickets at 32.95.

He was a key member of the NZ side which won the inaugural World Test Championship and also starred with the ball in their agonising defeat in the one-day World Cup final against England at Lord's in 2019.

He said a range of factors had played a part in his decision, including injuries.

“I accept I’m not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries.

“I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks,” de Grandhomme said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Black Caps since debuting in 2012 and I’m proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish.”