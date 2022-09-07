Chappell-Hadlee Trophy: Black Caps lose to Australia by two wickets in Cairns

Trent Boult was hero and villain as NZ lost the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy opener in Cairns.

Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, Cairns, Game One: New Zealand 232-9 in 50 overs (D Conway 46, K Williamson 45, T Latham 43; G Maxwell 4-52, J Hazlewood 3-31) lost to Australia 233-8 in 45 overs (C Green 89 not out, A Carey 85; T Boult 4-40) by two wickets.

Well that was always going to be Australia's ... wait, no, New Zealand's ... ah yes, Australia's ... hold on, it’s NZ’s ... sorry, as you were ... Australia’s victory.

The hosts went 1-0 up in the three-game one-day series on Tuesday night in Cairns in a baffling encounter full of moments of brilliance and blunders which swung more than a Trent Boult delivery.

Trent Boult of New Zealand celebrates taking the wicket of Aaron Finch of Australia during game one of the One Day International Series between Australia and New Zealand at Cazaly's Stadium on September 06, 2022 in Cairns, Australia.

Boult destroyed the home side’s top order batting, reducing the hosts to 27-4 and ended up with four wickets, but it wasn’t enough as Australia rebounded to get home by two wickets with five overs up their sleeve.

A record sixth-wicket partnership against NZ by Australia in ODIs worth 158 from Cameron Green (89 not out) and Alex Carey (85) helped them chase down NZ’s 232-9 off 50 overs as a weird and at times wonderful game ended after a brief rain break on a wide from Black Caps paceman Lockie Ferguson.

The visitors had earlier produced a stuttering batting performance in which they lost six wickets for just 53 runs in the last nine overs as offspinner Glenn Maxwell took 4-52.

Maxwell would have been few people’s pick to be the leading wicket-taker for the hosts in the first of three games at the venue after captain Aaron Finch won the toss.

Introduced early after already providing a highlight with a sensational one-handed catch to get rid of Black Caps opener Martin Guptill, he changed the match by removing Devon Conway and Kane Williamson.

That duo had put on 81 for the second wicket and looked to be easing New Zealand into a position where they could apply pressure on a hosts team fresh off a shock loss to Zimbabwe in the final game of their three-match series in Townsville last week.

Conway, opening the batting for the first time in his brief ODI career in preference to young dasher Finn Allen, was slow to start but found his rhythm and timing to give the innings some impetus.

He fell four short of his fourth ODI score of 50 or better in just seven innings when lbw after missing a sweep to legspinner Adam Zampa.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Kane Williamson falls to Glenn Maxwell during New Zealand’s innings.

Williamson got off the mark in streaky fashion, driving at a wide one from Mitchell Starc just over the fingertips of Steve Smith at second slip.

He also gave a tough chance to wicketkeeper Alex Carey with an edge off Maxwell when on 11.

The skipper, who was playing just his fourth ODI since the 2019 World Cup final defeat to England, also appeared to have graduated from his early struggles but was also unable to provide the big foundation the hosts required when Maxwell lured him into a false lofted stroke into the legside.

Tom Latham (43) and Daryl Mitchell (26) kept matters ticking over but hopes of what seemed like a competitive total disappeared when Maxwell drew soft dismissals from the pair in the 42nd over and there was no kick from the tail.

The troubles of Finch were heightened by Boult trapping him lbw in the third over and the left-armer snared two more wickets in rapid succession before David Warner pulled Matt Henry into the cupped hands of Michael Bracewell on the mid-wicket boundary to leave Australia 27-4 in the eighth over.

The big moment

An outstanding outfielder with a history of spectacular catches, Boult seemed the ideal man to end Green’s innings on 68 when the allrounder hooked Ferguson high to fine leg in the 38th over.

But Boult misjudged the fall of the ball, barely getting his fingers to it.

NZ did dismiss Alex Carey shortly after but Green, struggling late in the chase with cramp which required extended treatment, got assistance from Adam Zampa to guide his team home.

Best with the bat

Take your pick between Green and Carey.

Carey is the least-lauded player in the Australian ODI XI, but when the big names up top failed, the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter came to the rescue.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Cameron Green top-scored as Australia beat New Zealand by two wickets at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

He set the initial platform and allowed Green to become comfortable. Both survived inside edges off Ferguson and a number of run-out close calls.

Carey probably thought he’d still done enough when dismissed after hitting eight fours and a six from 99 balls, but with Maxwell unable to match his feats with the ball, Green had to be unbeaten at the end after facing 92 deliveries and striking 10 fours and a six.

Best with the ball

Boult getting Finch cheaply (5) was no surprise.

But ripping through Steve Smith (1) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) immediately after was what truly put Australia on the back foot.

Boult’s first four overs would have read 3-2 if it wasn’t for four overthrows when Finch was desperate to get off the mark.

Emily Barker/Getty Images Australia’s Steve Smith is bowled by Trent Boult.

The TV broadcasters were wary after NZ’s innings that a slow sticky wicket may prove troublesome in Australia’s pursuit of victory.

Boult instead did his damage in the air, with his trademark swing trapping Finch and Labuschagne lbw and inducing a loose stroke and inside edge onto his castle from Smith.

He got Maxwell too in his final over but it still wasn’t enough to end up on the winning side.

The big picture

Impossible to predict what to expect in game two on Thursday after such a topsy-turvy encounter. Tim Southee may get a run after missing out as Matt Henry returned from a rib injury and took 2-50 from his 10 overs. Finch will come under extreme pressure to hold his spot should he miss out once more with the bat.