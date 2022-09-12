Controversial catch as Black Caps lose Chappell-Hadlee series to Australia

Black Caps batter becomes the latest in a long line of contentious calls in cricket games against Australia.

Chalk it up as yet another catching flashpoint in trans-Tasman cricketing contests.

Black Caps opener Devon Conway was controversially given out caught in the ninth over of New Zealand’s fruitless chase for victory in Cairns on Sunday night.

New Zealand eventually lost by 25 runs, handing them a clean sweep of defeats in the three-game Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images New Zealand opener Devon Conway walks off after being given out controversially in the final game of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy in Cairns on Sunday night.

But the visiting side will feel aggrieved that they didn’t get the benefit of the doubt when one of their key batters was given out via the television umpire, after the on-field officials had indicated they thought he was not out.

After a solid start to NZ’s chase for 268, the left-hander sliced Australian seamer Sean Abbott to Steve Smith at backward point, who clasped the ball on the second attempt. The home side appealed for the catch, umpires Paul Reiffel and Sam Nogajski conferred and decided to refer it to TV umpire Rod Tucker, with a ‘soft signal’ of not out.

The first TV replay Tucker watched couldn’t show whether the ball hit the ground or landed in Smith’s fingers because the fielder’s hands hid the ball at moment of impact.

Tucker asked for another camera angle and the next replay appeared to show Smith had got his fingers under the ball, before holding on at the second attempt when tumbling over, but the somewhat blurry replay didn’t provide conclusive evidence.

With the ‘soft signal’ guide, the TV umpire is expected to be certain that the initial ruling from the on-field umpires is incorrect to change the decision – something Tucker appeared to have done to send Conway back to the pavilion.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Adam Zampa of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of NZ’s Tom Latham as the hosts won the series 3-0.

New Zealand were 49-0 in the ninth over – with Conway on 21 - when the controversy struck; a vastly improved start to their run-chase than in their 113-run defeat at the same venue on Thursday night.

New Zealand cricket fans can rapidly quote a number of instances where their side was hard done by against Australia, including several infamous ‘catches’.

In the ‘underarm’ one-dayer at the MCG in 1981, New Zealand’s Martin Snedden was denied a sensational and likely game-changing moment when he dived in the outfield to catch rival captain Greg Chappell. Neither umpire ruled Chappell out, with one claiming he wasn't looking at the catch as he was checking to make sure one of batters had grounded his bat properly behind the popping crease in turning for a second run.

Australian wicketkeeper Greg Dyer was roundly castigated for claiming – and being awarded – a catch down the legside of Andrew Jones at a test in Melbourne in 1987 when he had clearly fumbled the ball on to the ground initially.