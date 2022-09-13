Martin Guptill feels the heat after Black Caps swept by Australia in ODI series

Black Caps batter becomes the latest in a long line of contentious calls in cricket games against Australia.

Ian Anderson is the chief cricket writer for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Martin Guptill’s run as New Zealand’s first-choice white-ball opener is coming under pressure with two World Cups to be played in the next 14 months.

Guptill didn’t play for the Black Caps in Sunday’s defeat to Australia which handed the hosts a 3-0 series win to complete a clean sweep for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

After managing just eight runs in the first two matches, the veteran right-hander was replaced by Finn Allen in the last of three games.

Allen made 35 off 38 balls – with a six and five fours – to get the visitors off to their best start of the series, but perished when mis-hitting a short ball from tall seamer Cameron Green soon after opening partner Devon Conway fell controversially.

Guptill won’t be passed aside for the Twenty20 World Cup starting in Australia next month, but he seems no longer guaranteed to be selected when the Black Caps endeavour to go one better than their agonising runner-up finish in 2019 when they contest the 2023 one-day World Cup tournament in India next October.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Martin Guptill of New Zealand walks off after being dismissed by Australia’s Mitchell Starc in game two of the One Day International series.

Guptill and Allen have been used as NZ’s opening ODI partnership in recent months, but Conway wasn’t available for games against Ireland and Scotland following the test series in England.

That adds to the intrigue surrounding the possible top and middle-order make-up for NZ at next year’s ODI World Cup, with Kane Williamson and Conway the only certain starters with competition from other players currently expected to come from Guptill, Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell.

Conway played all three games of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy at the top of the order after batting at four or three in the West Indies, making a useful 46 in the opener in Cairns and 21 on Sunday.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Finn Allen made 35 off 38 balls for New Zealand in game three on Sunday.

Guptill played in NZ’s opening two losses, making scores of six (from 19 balls) and two (from five deliveries) on a Cazaly’s Stadium wicket which was difficult to score quickly on, particularly for the top order.

Now 35, the Aucklander has been a first-choice opener for the Black Caps in both forms of white-ball games since the start of 2009.

In 198 ODI games, Guptill has accumulated 7346 runs – third-most for NZ in the format behind only Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming – at an excellent average of 41.73, with a strike-rate of 87.29.

He’s made two of his 18 ODI hundreds this year, versus the Netherlands in Hamilton and against Ireland in Dublin, along with six single-figure scores in 12 innings while averaging 34.91.

The 23-year-old Allen has played eight ODIs this year, versus opponents ranging in quality from Scotland to Australia, averaging 38.50 with a strike-rate of 93.05.

His best knock came in the series against the West Indies in the Caribbean last month, when he made 96 off 117 balls – after Guptill had been dismissed for three – in Bridgetown. Allen, a noted six-hitter at domestic level for Wellington, struck three sixes and seven fours.

Both openers could be considered hit-and-miss propositions – although Guptill has a huge body of top-level work over 14 seasons – meaning Conway may be seen as the balance required as part of an ODI opening partnership.

Guptill can be guilty of struggling to keep the scoreboard moving if not finding the boundary and that was in evidence in taxing circumstances against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in Cairns.

He failed to score from 15 of the 19 deliveries he faced in game one, and had three dot balls in his five-ball stay on Thursday.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Devon Conway opened for New Zealand in all three games of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Allen has faced criticism as a player with only one gear – top – but displayed some patience along with intent as he and Conway put on 49 for the first wicket in 8.4 overs on Sunday.

That may have helped Black Caps coach Gary Stead further consider Allen as a first-choice ODI opener.

“Finn's a fine player,” Stead said on Monday.

“He definitely will be someone that is discussed for a long-time future with New Zealand Cricket. We like what he is offering.”

Both could fit into the XI to start the T20 World Cup against hosts Australia at the SCG on October 22.

In 121 T20 internationals, Guptill has scored 3497 runs for NZ at 31.70, with a fine strike-rate of 135.80.

He had a poor T20 World Cup by his standards, with just one big score against Scotland. Since then, he’s been close to his career average, playing well away against India in late 2021 but struggling to make an impact since versus the likes of Ireland, the Netherlands and the West Indies away.

Allen made his T20 Black Caps debut against Bangladesh in Hamilton in March last year and has now batted in 13 games, averaging 25.69 with a rollicking strike-rate of 169.54

However, he is yet to play an expected World Cup contender – his games have come against Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Guptill, Allen and Conway are all set to be in action next month for the Black Caps when they play a T20 tri-series at home in Christchurch against Pakistan and Bangladesh to warm up for the World Cup.