Adam Milne back in Black Caps squad for Twenty20 World Cup in Australia

Adam Milne was named in the New Zealand squad on Tuesday for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Black Caps quick bowler Adam Milne has recovered from another injury in time for the Twenty20 World Cup.

Milne was named on Tuesday in the New Zealand 15-man squad for the tournament starting in Australia next month.

He was joined in the squad by middle-order batter Mark Chapman, while veteran opener Martin Guptill will play in his seventh T20 Wold Cup – a record for a New Zealand player.

Ramon Espinosa/AP New Zealand's Martin Guptill will play in his seventh T20 World Cup.

Fellow opener Finn Allen and allrounder Michael Bracewell are the new members of the squad from that which were beaten finalists at last year’s tournament in the United Arab Emirates, with Tim Seifert, Todd Astle and the injured Kyle Jamieson those missing from last year.

Milne, 30, was a late replacement in the 2021 World Cup squad when fellow pace bowler Lockie Ferguson withdrew on the eve of the opening game with a calf injury. He had been in doubt for the upcoming tournament due to an achilles injury suffered while playing against Ireland in July

Devon Conway will keep wickets and bat in the top order while NZ have three spin options in Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Bracewell.

“With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism,” NZ head coach Gary Stead said.

The Black Caps will warm up for the World Cup with a T20 tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh starting in Christchurch on October 7.

New Zealand will start the World Cup with a game against hosts and holders Australia at the SCG on Saturday 22 October 22, before facing Afghanistan at the MCG, England at The Gabba and two qualifiers at the SCG and Adelaide Oval respectively.

New Zealand squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.