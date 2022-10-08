Pakistan captain Babar Azam punishes Black Caps fielding blunder

Captain Babar Azam led the run chase with some luck, against a sub-par total by the hosts.

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: New Zealand 147-8 (Devon Conway 36 from 35 balls, Mark Chapman 32 from16, Kane Williamson 31 from 30; Haris Rauf 3-28, Mohammad Wasim 2-20, Mohammad Nawaz 2-44) lost to Pakistan 149-4 (Babar Azam 79* from 53, Shadab Khan 34 from 22; Blair Tickner 2-42) by six wickets.

Toss: New Zealand elected to bat.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam cashed in an inexplicable Black Caps fielding blunder to power his side to a six-wicket win at Hagley Oval on Saturday night.

Dropped by the usually sure handed Glenn Phillips with 27 runs to his name, the classy batter went on to strike a brilliant unbeaten 79 from 53 balls in pursuit of New Zealand’s 147-8 on a crisp and dewy night in Christchurch.

Azam could not believe his luck when he drove a Tim Southee delivery to Phillips at cover, only for the regulation chance to burst through his hands in the second match of the T20 tri-series.

A day after beating Bangladesh by 21 runs in the series opener, Pakistan took the let off and ran with it, getting home with 10 balls to spare and taking a big step towards securing a spot in Friday’s final.

Phillips had a rough night in the field, also allowing a ball to sneak under his body to the boundary while sweeping.

At least he could see the funny side of it a little later, when he fielded a ball cleanly and was applauded by the punters, prompting him to raise his arms and bow.

But letting a batter of Azam’s class off the hook was no laughing matter, not when New Zealand didn’t have runs to play with after electing to bat and failing to muster an above par total. A gigantic collapse – they lost five wickets for 22 runs in the final four overs – was largely to blame.

Not even a Trent Boult maiden to start the second innings, and the early dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan, fazed Pakistan, with Shadab Khan (34 from 22), who put spinner Ish Sodhi on the roof of the pavilion, chipping in against a Kiwi side featuring Mark Chapman filling in for the injured Daryl Mitchell.

As brutal as Phillips’ drop was, the Black Caps’ collapse should not be excused.

On a night batters weren’t helped by the chilly and heavy Christchurch air when going the aerial route, New Zealand had cruised to 70-1 through 10 overs, laying an ideal platform for the hitters to launch.

However, they soon got bogged down and opener Devon Conway (36 from 35) and captain Kane Williamson (31 from 30) were dismissed in quick succession attempting to heave left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz on to the embankment.

Chapman quickly went about seizing his opportunity by blasting Nawaz for two booming sixes and a couple of fours as New Zealand took 22 from the 15th over.

The problem was Chapman, who looked so good during his 32 from 16 balls cameo, Phillips (18 from 17), Jimmy Neesham (5 from 6) and Michael Bracewell, who was trapped lbw for a golden duck, fell within the space of two overs of each other at the death.

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf accounted for Neesham, Bracewell and Chapman alone during a fantastic penultimate over of the innings, as the visitors put the clamps on.

Rauf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, firing down 11 dot balls and finishing with 3-28 from his four overs after his side was asked to field first.

Nawaz was set for a similar night after cleaning up a slogging Williamson, only for Chapman to put him off his length and ruin his figures with some welcome hitting after the Black Caps were finding runs hard to come by.

The big moment

It’s probably safe to say Phillips won’t drop another chance like the one Azam offered him. Enough said.

Best with the bat

You can’t give someone like Azam, one of the best batters in the world, a life. His 79 from 53, which included 11 fours, was sublime.

Best with the ball

It has to be Rauf, the bloke who delivered 11 dot balls and dismissed three dangerous Black Caps in a single over. Rauf and his fellow Pakistan bowlers didn’t bowl a single wide or no ball.

The big picture

There’s little time for the Black Caps to dwell on this defeat, not with a game against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The unbeaten Pakistanis play New Zealand again on Tuesday, as the three sides continue their preparations for the World Cup.