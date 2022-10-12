Finn Allen gets upper hand for Black Caps opening spot at Twenty20 World Cup

Spinners and power hitters ensure a comfortable victory for the hosts over Pakistan in Christchurch.

Ian Anderson is the chief cricket writer for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Finn Allen looks to have bashed his way into the Black Caps for their World Cup opener.

Allen hammered 62 from 42 balls to push New Zealand to a thumping nine-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20I at Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

The innings feels certain to give the 23-year-old the nod as the opening batting partner with Devon Conway for New Zealand in their first game at the T20 World Cup on October 22 against tournament hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

That’s bad news for Black Caps veteran Martin Guptill, who has yet to play in the tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh and must now be hard-pressed to maintain a spot which has been automatically his for 13 years.

Allen struck six sixes and a solitary four in the high-octane manner head coach Gary Stead and skipper Kane Williamson would have been looking for as they seek to find their 1st XI for the Cup.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Finn Allen made 62 from 42 balls for New Zealand in their T20 International win over Pakistan at Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

It wasn’t always as convincing as the numbers may suggest – there were a number of miscues and ugly heaves without connection – and it wasn’t the tourists’ first-choice bowling attack, but his power game won the day and seems to be a necessity for a team wishing to win the silverware in Australia.

For each of their three games to date in the tri-series, the Black Caps have opened their batting with Allen and Conway.

After scores of 13 versus Pakistan and 16 against Bangladesh at the weekend, Allen may have felt Tuesday’s encounter in Christchurch could be his last chance at pushing Guptill aside if he failed to make a substantial score.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Martin Guptill now looks to be behind Finn Allen in the pecking order for New Zealand’s T20 World Cup team.

It wasn’t pretty initially – after being denied a lovely straight boundary first ball by the reflexes of bowler Naseem Shah, the right-hander was amiss with his timing and even his first six wasn’t ‘middled’.

A change of bat when on 19 from 15 deliveries appeared to help, but he had to survive an edge falling short of the deep gully in the fifth over before drop-kicking the following ball from Shahnawaz Dahani from full on off-stump cleanly over square leg for six.

Twelve time in his innings Allen danced down the wicket, with mixed success – two brought sixes, but the others that cleared the boundary came for a solid base as he faced pace early and spin followed.

No New Zealand player has made more T20 international runs than Guptill’s 3497 – or even come close.

But his returns in 2022 have been minimal and Guptill’s only score of note at last year’s T20 World Cup –when NZ were runners-up behind Australia – came against Scotland.

He could yet get an opportunity to stake his claim in this series and in warm-up games next week against South Africa and India, but Stead may want his current opening pair to get as much time as possible in the middle before meeting Australia.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Finn Allen and Devon Conway seem set to be the opening combination when the T20 World Cup starts later this month.

Conway’s skill-set offers New Zealand a couple of options – he has the ability to handle a demanding opening spell from the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood with a slightly more defensive approach if initially required.

Yet the left-hander – possibly a factor in his role as opener – is also capable of scoring quickly, with a T20I career strike-rate of 134 while averaging a remarkable 53.93.

Allen’s high-variance game and his accompanying 160.37 strike-rate gives NZ that explosive asset in favour by many tournament title contenders, led by England’s approach with Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

Guptill’s T20I career strike-rate is 135.8, but only 122.22 this year in away games against Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands and the West Indies.

New Zealand’s relatively conservative approach with selections and tactics have served them well for a number of years, with a World Test Championship triumph and silver medals from the 2019 World Cup and last year’s T20.

But it appears now they’re ready to discover if fortune truly does favour the bold.