No definitive answer from Martin Guptill's T20 World Cup audition for Black Caps

Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips starred with the bat while Adam Milne impressed with the ball as NZ beat Bangladesh.

Ian Anderson is the chief cricket writer for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Martin Guptill’s innings felt like a one-off audition for a one-off role.

The veteran Black Caps opener made 34 from 27 balls batting at No 3 in Wednesday’s 48-run win over Bangladesh in the Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.

With New Zealand now clearly committed to using Devon Conway and Finn Allen as their first-choice opening partnership for the World Cup starting next weekend, Guptill’s chances of playing may depend on how Daryl Mitchell recovers from the broken finger which ruled him out of the warm-up games at Hagley Oval.

Guptill’s innings didn’t provide a definitive resolution.

READ MORE:

* Recap: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch

* Black Cap Michael Bracewell taking impressive bowling efforts in his stride

* Finn Allen gets upper hand for Black Caps opening spot at Twenty20 World Cup

* Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell lead Black Caps to convincing T20 win over Pakistan



With captain Kane Williamson rested, Guptill entered with the hosts batting first and well-placed after another explosive display from Allen (32 from 19 deliveries).

He took 17 balls to get to 12 and in his first bat of the series looked scratchier than Itchy’s companion on The Simpsons.

But he middled a sweep off Shakib al Hasan for four, took Shoriful Islam for four and six within three balls and another legside boundary followed off Ebadot Hossain before the 36-year-old holed out to long-on the next ball just as he seemed set to roll to a big score.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Martin Guptill got his first bat of the tri-series for the Black Caps versus Bangladesh on Wednesday.

He can be excused with the unfamiliarity of the task handed to him – the last time he didn’t open for NZ in a T20I was in May 2010 in Bridgetown against Pakistan in the ICC World Twenty20 tournament (Brendon McCullum and Jesse Ryder opened).

Guptill has never batted lower than first-drop in his 118 T20I innings, yet if he was to stand in for Mitchell in the Cup opener against hosts Australia at the SCG on October 22, he’d likely be better suited to bat at five behind Williamson and Glenn Phillips – who bludgeoned 60 from 24 balls at No.4 – and given the task of blasting boundaries near the death.

Mark Chapman didn’t take his chance to show he should be Mitchell’s possible replacement instead, making two from three balls.

The decision not to play Williamson raised some eyebrows.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Devon Conway continues to impress in the opening role ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

While being wary of playing your skipper – with a recent history of an elbow injury exacerbated by excess use – for five games in seven days seems sensibly cautious, they are T20 games.

Come Wednesday, Williamson had faced only 68 balls in the series and has still yet to find the fluency that marks his batting at his best.

Williamson has played six Twenty20 internationals since his superb 85 from 48 balls in a losing cause against Australia in last year's World Cup final.

In those, he’s tallied 148 runs at 29.6, with a run-rate of 113.8 – a notable dip on his career strike-rate of 123.06.

He still has three warm-up games to improve – Friday’s final and matches in Australia early next week versus South Africa and India.

There are no such concerns over Conway – he has undeniably usurped Williamson at present as New Zealand's best batter.

Since making his T20I debut against the West Indies in November 2020, the left-hander has amassed 927 runs at 54.52 and at a compelling strike-rate of 135.52.

The same couldn’t be said of New Zealand’s fielding, which has dropped off a cliff faster than Wile E Coyote holding an Acme anvil, in the past five days.