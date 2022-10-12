Devon Conway and Adam Milne power Black Caps into tri-series final

Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips starred with the bat while Adam Milne impressed with the ball as NZ beat Bangladesh.

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: New Zealand 208-5 (Devon Conway 64 from 40, Glenn Phillips 60 from 24, Martin Guptill 34 from 27; Mohammad Saifuddin 2-37, Ebadot Hossain 2-40) beat Bangladesh 160-7 (Shakib Al Hasan 70 from 44; Adam Milne 3-24, Tim Southee 2-36, Michael Bracewell 2-39) by 48 runs.

Toss: Bangladesh opted to field

Another day, another Devon Conway masterclass, and another Black Caps’ victory.

Opener Conway continued his imperious form in New Zealand’s 48-run win against Bangladesh at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Wednesday, setting up a tri-series final against Pakistan at the same venue on Friday.

The left-hander struck 64 from 40 in New Zealand’s imposing 208-5 – just the fifth time 200 has been topped in a T20 at Hagley Oval – before Adam Milne’s 3-24 helped restrict the visitors to 160-7 on a day the Kiwis rested captain Kane Williamson.

It guarantees the Black Caps one more all-important hit out before the T20 World Cup across the ditch, starting October 16.

That’s good news. After all, they could do with another match to address their increasingly concerning yips in the field.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Devon Conway led New Zealand’s charge with 64 from 40 against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Wednesday.

After a host of uncharacteristic blunders across their first three games of the series, the Black Caps again made a series of mistakes.

The usually sure-handed Tim Southee’s drop at mid-on off Milne’s bowling was notable, as was Glenn Phillips putting down Shakib Al Hasan at cow corner off Michael Bracewell’s bowling.

Sub fielder Blair Tickner’s sloppy midfield at fine leg cost four runs, and then there was the comical chance which went begging in Trent Boult’s opening over.

Boult was one of four players – Phillips, captain Southee and Conway were the others – who showed interest in catching a ball Najmul Hossain Shanto skied halfway to the moon, only for all of them to back off and allow it to land safely.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Caps quick Adam Milne celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Just as well Milne, having watched Southee drop the same batter a little later, flattened his middle pole to ensure no real damage was done.

But Al Hasan, who was on 11 at the time of his first let off, and on 67 when Tickner later dropped him again, did make the Kiwis pay, striking 70 from 44 before Southee nicked him out in the penultimate over with the result as good as in the bag courtesy of New Zealand’s monster total.

The Black Caps’ batters sure looked at ease on the fresh Hagley strip after the visitors won the toss and sent the Kiwis in.

Having played on an increasingly tiring wicket in recent days, it was immediately clear the way leather kissed off willow this was a sure-paced pitch for batters to go to work on.

Having leaned on his bat and watched fellow opener Finn Allen (32 from 19) dominate their 45-run opening stand, Conway continued his golden form once Martin Guptill, who struck 34 filling in for Williamson at No 3, joined him in the middle.

Fresh from scoring an unbeaten 49 against Pakistan the previous day, and 36 and 70 not out in earlier fixtures, Conway again paced the Black Caps’ innings with the type of knock sure to fuel confidence ahead of the World Cup

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Glenn Phillips struck a 19-ball 50 against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

His ability to split the field with impeccable placement and rotate the strike is one thing, but Conway’s ability to find the boundary shouldn’t be underestimated.

He struck five fours and three sixes during his 40-ball knock, before he drilled one down deep square leg’s gob.

It didn’t matter. Not with Phillips in the middle and the Black Caps primed to launch at 161-3 after 16.1 overs.

SPARK SPORT Spinners and power hitters ensure a comfortable victory for the hosts over Pakistan in Christchurch.

Phillips went berserk, clubbing a 19-ball half century, whacking five sixes and a couple of fours before he was cleaned up with 60 runs from 24 balls to his name.

The big moment

Let’s go with Milne, limited to two overs in his last match, getting through four overs of scorching pace unscathed.

Best with the bat

As dynamic as Phillips was, it has to be Conway, the master of rotating the strike and picking the gaps. He’ll carry plenty of New Zealand’s hopes in Australia shortly.

Best with the ball

Milne and his searing pace is a point of difference, no doubt about it. Now, if only he and Lockie Ferguson can remain fit.

The big picture

Forget what happens between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday, the Black Caps and Pakistan will clash on Friday in one final bash before the all-important World Cup.