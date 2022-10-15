Could the Black Caps play Ferguson and Milne together at the T20 World Cup?

Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand celebrates a wicket in a T20 against the West Indies at Eden Park in 2020.

Ian Anderson is the chief cricket writer for Stuff

ANALYSIS: The Black Caps’ brains trust have made the bold – and largely unexpected move – of opting for the dynamism and potential of Finn Allen as T20 World Cup opener.

Is there any chance they could double down on the aggressive approach by playing quick bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne in the same XI?

The most obvious impediment to such a selection is fitness – rarely have Ferguson and Milne been in tip-top shape at the same time.

Ferguson didn’t play in New Zealand’s five games in the tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh due to a ‘minor abdominal injury’.

The same malady struck Milne during last Sunday’s win over Bangladesh, but the 30-year-old recovered quickly enough to be back at the bowling crease after missing only one match.

Milne was a last-gasp injury replacement for Ferguson at last year’s T20 World Cup, so there was never any intention to employ a double-barrel pace attack on the low, slow wickets in the UAE.

But on the Australian pitches which offer greater pace and bounce, there could be a temptation to see if the two fast bowlers can have more effect than a line-up based on swing and spin.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Adam Milne took three wickets against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval on Wednesday after missing the previous game with a minor injury.

The obvious bowling attack for New Zealand at the tournament – starting with their opening game against the hosts next Saturday at the SCG – is a combination of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, one outright quick, two spin bowlers and Jimmy Neesham’s seamers.

So how could it work?

Leaving Neesham out and playing four quicks and two spinners isn’t feasible, given there are already concerns that New Zealand’s batting may not be strong or deep enough with Mitchell Santner at No.7.

So omitting long-time regular Southee – who on Friday became just the third Black Cap to play 100 T20I – seems the likeliest option.

Yet Milne nor Ferguson are rarely used as opening bowlers in T20s – but that problem could be countered by using Santner (or possibly even Michael Bracewell, depending on the amount of right or left-handed batters at the top of the opposition order) to open the bowling with Boult.

The type of pitch will play a big factor in line-up selection throughout the tournament.

The Black Caps play their pool games at the SCG (v Australia and a qualifying side), MCG (v Afghanistan), the Gabba (v England) and the Adelaide Oval (v another qualifier).

If Gary Stead and Kane Williamson are even contemplating a two-pronged assault, the SCG looms as the best option, as the MCG and Adelaide Oval are too easy-paced and batter-friendly.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tim Southee on Friday became just the third Black Cap to play 100 T20Is.

Such a combination would certainly have the surprise element for the tournament opener and NZ’s trans-Tasman rivals – Ferguson and Milne have played just two T20 internationals together.

Both came last year – firstly against Bangladesh at Eden Park in April, when they combined to take 2-37 in four overs in a game which saw Todd Astle take 4-13 in 12 balls.

They were both used fully on a wicket which didn’t favour them in Kolkata versus India in November, with a return of 2-92 from a combined eight overs in a comprehensive defeat.

Milne has played 33 T20I games since debuting against Pakistan way back in 2010 while Ferguson – somewhat surprisingly – just 21 after making his first appearance against Bangladesh in Napier at the start of 2017.

It would be a move completely out of the usual Black Caps playbook – but innovation might be critical for a side needing to tweak the approach that got them close but not victorious a year ago.