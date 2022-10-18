Alarm bells for Black Caps' fastest bowler Lockie Ferguson after T20 World Cup warm-up loss

Lockie Ferguson struggles on his return from injury for New Zealand in a warm-up game against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup. (FILE PHOTO)

Lockie Ferguson’s return to the bowling crease did not go as predicted.

The Black Caps fast bowler was hammered to all parts of Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday by South African opener Rilee Rossouw as New Zealand were thumped by nine wickets in their warm-up game ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

After a mixed showing in the tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan in Christchurch, last year’s tournament runners-up failed with bat and ball against an opponent coming off a string of defeats in white-ball games in India and with a major concern over their captain.

Ferguson didn’t play during NZ’s five matches at Hagley Oval as he nursed an abdominal injury, but Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said last weekend that the 31-year-old was primed to bounce back well, with the side set to play their opening game of the tournament on Saturday night against hosts Australia in Sydney.

“He’s definitely on track for the SCG. He bowled really well when we had a session out in the middle before [Friday’s final] and we’re excited where he was at, so really pleased with how he’s coming along,” Stead said.

“He was right up at the level three level, which is as high as you can get, and it looked like the Lockie of old.”

But on Monday, Rossouw hit two boundaries off Ferguson’s first over on his return and then five fours from his second over, with the Black Caps paceman eventually returning figures of 0-36 from three overs.

New Zealand fared little batter with the bat, as Martin Guptill – unlikely to play against Australia – top-scored with 26 off 23 balls, while captain Kane Williamson made just three from 12 deliveries.

“We need to be as fresh as possible going into the SCG,” said batter Glenn Phillips, who made 20 from 18 balls, as the Black Caps spent little time playing – South Africa chased down their 98 all out in 17.1 overs in 11.2 overs, as Trent Boult and Tim Southee didn’t bowl.

“South Africa bowled really well on a tricky pitch where it swung and it seamed a little bit,” Phillips acknowledged.

"Warm-up games can be monotonous and lose their intensity but the guys were very professional on the field," said Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's stand-in captain.

New Zealand will finish their tournament warm-up schedule on Wednesday with a game against India – who beat Australia by six runs on Monday – at the Gabba.

The Black Caps will be likely to field a line-up closer to their 1st XI, after Devon Conway and Jimmy Neesham didn’t play on Monday.