'An outstanding day': Black Caps banish Australian hoodoo in T20 World Cup opener

Hoodoo, what hoodoo?

Between December 2011 and Saturday night, the Black Caps had played 15 matches across all formats in Australia and lost all 15 of them.

Then came their Twenty 20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where they made 200 and bowled the hosts and defending champions out for 111 to win by 89 runs.

Rick Rycroft/AP Black Caps opener Finn Allen set the tone during New Zealand’s big win over Australia in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Captain Kane Williamson said in his post-match interview on the broadcast that “it was one of those days – an outstanding day”.

His counterpart, Aaron Finch, meanwhile conceded that Australia “were just totally outplayed in all three facets of the game”.

Devon Conway made the Black Caps’ highest score with 92 off 58 – a redemption innings of sorts after he missed the T20 World Cup final between the two teams last November with a broken hand.

But it was fellow opener Finn Allen – selected over the experienced Martin Guptill – who set the tone for New Zealand, blasting 14 runs off the opening over bowled by Mitchell Starc on his way to making 42 off 16.

“We know the quality of the bowling lineup of Australia there and we wanted to get off to a good start,” Williamson said afterwards

“It was a very good surface, obviously, so it was really nice to be able to do that and take the game deep and sort of go through the gears.”

All five Black Caps bowlers were then amongst the wickets as Australia were dismissed inside 18 overs, a shock turn of events given their long run of recent success against New Zealand on home soil.

In September, the Black Caps headed west across the Tasman Sea for a one-day international series in Cairns and were swept 3-0, twice letting matches slip from dominant positions to lose their grip on the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

It appeared they had developed quite the complex about competing with Australia in Australia, having lost six tests, eight ODIs and a lone T20 since their test win in Hobart in 2011.

But on Saturday, they put that stretch of misery behind them to secure an unexpected victory that has significantly improved their chances of making the semifinals for the third T20 World Cup in a row.

Finch said the Black Caps “got the jump” on his side “in the first four overs with the bat” and that they “never really recovered from that”.

“I think they were in front of the game the whole way and when you're chasing a big total it can come undone like that.”

Allen had only played Australia once before Saturday, in the third ODI of the series in September, and Finch said they had been well aware of the threat he posed.

“We've seen a fair bit of him. We've done our analysis.

“He just got off to a flyer and guys like that, that are quite unpredictable in the power play, are tough to plan against.

“They're also what win you big games at times because you never know what you're going to get and when they come off they're, they're unreal. We were just slightly off and paid a big price.”