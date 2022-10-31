Take Five: How far can the Black Caps go at the Twenty20 World Cup?

The Black Caps dug themselves out of an early hole to beat Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup.

ANALYSIS: When it’s not been raining, this has been a fascinating and dramatic T20 World Cup.

As teams edge past the halfway stage of the Super 12 round, we’ve witnessed a swag of cardiac-arrest finishes and bookie-busting upsets – last year’s tournament in the UAE had virtually none of either.

While England and Pakistan have been among the leading lights to have been beaten by rank underdogs, New Zealand have been the most impressive side along with South Africa.

Mark Baker/AP Glenn Phillips’ century against Sri Lanka helped put New Zealand firmly on the part to the T20 World Cup semifinals.

The Black Caps can seal a place in the semifinals with a win over England at the Gabba on Tuesday night (9pm NZT), weather permitting, so it’s a good time to take guard and try and hit five questions out of the park.

1.Can the Black Caps go on and win this?

Despite not predicting them to make the last four, it’d be silly not to now think they’re a chance of going one better than last year.

The dominant win over the hosts and defending champs set them up perfectly and when the top-order batting failed against Sri Lanka, Glenn Phillips bailed them out before another display of brilliance from Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

With Daryl Mitchell back from injury, NZ are at full-strength and with an outstanding net run-rate and games to come versus England and Ireland in Group One, have one foot in the last-four. From there, anything can happen.

2.What has impressed you the most?

The parity between the have and have-nots, and the juicy pitches.

Namibia started it all off by beating Sri Lanka in the first game of the tournament. The West Indies didn’t make it out of the first round after being beaten by Scotland and Ireland, with the latter then stunning England before Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan.

While these teams lack financial might and superstar player power, they’re a beguiling mix of smarts, under-rated talent and chip-on-the-shoulder determination.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Zimbabwe celebrate their upset win over Pakistan in Perth.

After low, slow wickets determined a dreary Cup last year, the bounce and pace across the Tasman has enlivened this tournament.

In what is almost exclusively a batters’ format, the quick bowlers have ruled the roost to date – seven top-drawer seamers have averages under 10, they dominate the wicket hauls and the genuine speedsters have had top-order hitters jumping about.

3.What has impressed you the least?

The rain.

Why the tournament was held at this time of the year could be endlessly debated, but the host nation has still been unfortunate with how wet it’s been.

That’s also played havoc with the use of double-header games at one venue, which has greatly increased the likelihood of losing play in two games on one day.

While everyone’s in a rush in a T20 cricket world (Cup), the lack of a provision for reserve days could cost a team a place in the playoffs.

4.Best match so far?

It’s akin to trying to decide on the best Jason Isbell song.

Ireland’s win over the woeful Windies was extremely satisfying, but their triumph against England was glorious.

New Zealand’s demolition of Australia sure got tongues talking, as the host nation’s songwriting bard once warbled, while Zimbabwe’s nail-biting shock over Pakistan was more of a thriller than Michael Jackson’s album.

Rick Rycroft/AP Rilee Rossouw and South Africa have been making waves in Group Two.

But India’s barely-believable finish to top Pakistan in a game which had countless highlights among the bedlam at a packed MCG was one of the great T20s.

5.Who makes the semifinals?

New Zealand and South Africa are almost there.

Bott sides need just one more win from two games, and have Ireland and the Netherlands respectively on their schedule to make that likely.

India have Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to play and are heavily favoured to emerge out of Group Two with the Proteas, while Australia also have a far easier path in their remaining two games than England, with rain – again – also a possible spoiler for Jos Buttler’s men.