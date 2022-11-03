The problem with Kane Williamson's role for the Black Caps at the T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson falls for 40 from 40 balls in New Zealand’s T20 World Cup match against England at The Gabba.

ANALYSIS: The difference between anchoring an innings and weighing one down at this T20 World Cup is a fine line.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been treading that line throughout the Super 12 stage of the tournament ahead of Friday’s final group game against Ireland in Adelaide (5pm NZT).

In his three innings to date, Williamson has tallied 71 runs at an average of 23.66, with a strike-rate of 93.42.

That strike-rate is at least 40 fewer than any of the other top-four batters in the Black Caps order at the Cup, while only Daryl Mitchell, yet to hit his stride on return from injury, has a lower number among the NZ team from his two bats.

With NZ likely to advance to the semifinals, there’s understandably been a firm defence of the captain and his methods to questioning and criticism of Williamson’s tardiness from his team-mates.

“Kane's gold at three for us,” said Glenn Phillips, who has blasted 178 runs at a strike-rate of 161.81 at No 4.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Kane Williamson’s strike-rate at the T20 World Cup has raised eyebrows.

“He understands situations and I know he had a little bit of a tough day today [against England]. But with his experience, the ability to take a game deep and command the middle overs is crucial.”

Legspinner Ish Sodhi told 1News: “It’s unfathomable sometimes some of the heat [he gets].”

But are Williamson’s ‘this is fine’ team-mates actually standing in the fire with their cup of coffee as it risks the success of the side at the tournament?

What Williamson is endeavouring to do isn’t majorly different from what he’s done throughout his T20 international career.

His career strike-rate is 122.51, but that was higher before the start of 2021 and it’s been below a run a ball in the IPL and this tournament to date.

Tactically, having a No 3 batter play with more caution and preserve his wicket somewhat is a meritorious approach at this tournament, with the wickets favouring the bowlers more than usual in T20s.

In the eventual defeat by England in Brisbane on Tuesday, the Black Caps had lost both openers before the end of the fifth over, so clearly Williamson wanted to first stem the bleeding in the pursuit of a taxing but not overwhelming 180.

SKY SPORT England captain Jos Buttler made the most of two dropped catches to lead his side to a win over the Black Caps.

He made 40 from 40 balls – a third of the innings but just 22% of NZ’s runs – as Phillips romped his way to 56 from 29 balls at the time of his captain’s dismissal, when NZ required 61 from 31 deliveries which was still taxing but not overwhelming.

But he had not accelerated his own innings as he would have liked – he went 14 balls without a boundary between the ninth and 15th overs before getting out.

Hence the risk associated with an ‘anchor’ performance: if you get out without upping the tempo, the pressure – which has already been on your other batters to produce at an elevated strike-rate – is heightened, and the power hitters from 5-7 have to strike out from ball one.

Rick Rycroft/AP India's Virat Kohli has excelled in his anchor role at the T20 World Cup.

Hosts and defending champions Australia have seemingly decided Steve Smith doing the same job as Williamson isn’t an option. Smith, with a T20I career strike-rate of 125.34, hasn’t made their XI (yet skipper Aaron Finch has been doing an often involuntary and ad hoc job as an anchor.)

Where Williamson truly fails in comparison is to Virat Kohli.

The Indian superstar has a T20I career strike-rate of 138.45 and has played three super ‘anchor’ roles in the tournament already.

He made 82 not out from 53 balls in the win over Pakistan, 62no from 44 versus the Netherlands and an unbeaten 64 from 44 versus Bangladesh on Wednesday night.

Each time, Kohli has been able to accelerate his and his team’s scoring while also batting through – against Pakistan, from 15 off 23 balls; versus the Netherlands, from 32 off 30, and against Bangladesh, from 18 off 15.

The Black Caps have a Kohli-like option already in Devon Conway. The opener has a T20I career average of 51.85 at a strike-rate of 134.32.

His ability to bat deep while also scoring at a good rate can make Williamson’s role superfluous.

So what are the options to possibly fix what may be just a minor issue or a major trouble in New Zealand’s pursuit of the Cup?

Williamson is not getting dropped to make room for Martin Guptill – in either an opening role with Conway moving to No 3, or as a replacement – nor for Mark Chapman with other batters moving up a slot, or for Michael Bracewell to offer an extra bowling option and late hitting prowess.

The captain may play fewer T20 internationals post-World Cup – partly with a view to lessening further wear and tear on his troublesome elbow – but there aren’t many top-four batters knocking down the door.

Tom Bruce is 31 and hasn’t played a T20I since February 2020, Robbie O’Donnell failed for NZ A in their ODIs in India and Tim Seifert had a horror run in the side last year and seems a long way off being the punishing opener/keeper selectors had hoped for.

But what’s required presently – if the Black Caps’ brains trust identify this as an issue – is greater flexibility; both around Williamson’s spot in the order and in-game.

Against NZ, England’s No 3 Dawid Malan, who often plays the ‘anchor early, accelerate later’ job, didn’t walk to the crease until there were eight balls left at No 8 after a bang-up job by the openers set England on course for a good score.

There was the option for Williamson to be held back in the opening game against Australia when the visitors were 56-1 in the fifth over when Finn Allen was dismissed, and Phillips and Jimmy Neesham to be elevated. Williamson made a run-a-ball 23 and it worked out fine as Conway thumped an unbeaten 92 from 58 balls and Neesham added 26 off 13 at the death.

In his own defence, Williamson could point to his magnificent 85 from 48 balls in last year’s final – after being 18 from 19 balls – as to what he’s achieved with his methods.

But questions remain if the 2022 T20 version of Williamson can change gears again.