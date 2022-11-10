Black Caps battered and beaten in T20 World Cup semifinal by Pakistan

ANALYSIS: New Zealand landed the first blow. But Pakistan socked them right back on the schnozz and from then on, the Black Caps were too cagey and never fully got themselves off the ropes.

That resulted in them being knocked out of the T20 World Cup semifinals on Thursday night, losing by seven wickets.

Buoyed by winning what should have been an advantageous toss – allowing them to bat first – last year’s beaten finalists set off in the semifinal as they did in their opening group match at the same Sydney Cricket Ground venue when they blitzed the defending champions and hosts.

Fireworks-flinging opener Finn Allen crunched Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first ball to the long-on boundary, but the left-arm quick responded by trapping Allen lbw two balls later – after Allen was rightly rescued by the DRS the previous delivery in a start so alarmingly rapid it would have left Ben Johnson stuck in the starting blocks.

Allen was always going to attack Afridi, but Pakistan’s star bowler was also always going to fight fire with fire.

Allen may have got the better of Mitchell Starc, but many batters now do in the shortest international form of the game. Yet other left-arm quicks have proved problematic for the right-handed bat, who has now been dismissed eight times against that type of bowling – each time in the powerplay, while tallying just 87 runs.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Babar Azam made the most of his good fortune to help guide Pakistan past the Black Caps in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

Pakistan would have been delighted to have Devon Conway and Kane Williamson together for the rest of the power play and so it proved.

With Pakistan’s pace attack accurate and demanding, New Zealand opted not to counter-attack – they went 18 balls without a boundary, tumbling into the awkward zone of not wanting to fall victim to Afridi’s brilliance but leaving them susceptible to falling short of a defendable total.

So when Conway was run out on the last ball of the powerplay and New Zealand’s best batter at the tournament, Glenn Phillips, lasted only eight balls, the Black Caps remained mired in no-man’s land.

Hence Daryl Mitchell punched a juicy full-toss off Mohammad Nawaz in the 10th over for a frustrated single instead of depositing it deep into the crowd at cow corner as it warranted.

Mitchell did hit the accelerator in taking 14 from Shadab Khan’s third over, but Pakistan’s bowling lengths remained excellent throughout, backed by their best fielding display of the tournament.

They restricted New Zealand’s boundary collection to a paltry 12 – their lowest return of the tournament – while more than a quarter of their runs came in twos.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand for the second time in as many T20 World Cup semifinals.

Williamson’s hopes of accelerating late were ended by more sublime skill from Afridi, leaving Mitchell’s defiant unbeaten 53 from 35 balls already feeling in vain.

In contrast, Pakistan’s much-vaunted opening batting duo danced and duked with absolute freedom and confidence of getting the judges’ decision after skipper Babar Azam was dropped by wicketkeeper Conway in the first over of the chase off Trent Boult.

It emphasised the perils of your T20 wicketkeeper not being a specialist glovesman and was just the fillip the opposing skipper needed after a horror tournament.

Boult’s length and line was well astray bar that delivery and Pakistan plundered five boundaries in 19 balls, and eight in the first five overs.

Williamson didn’t opt for spin in the powerplay and, as he had done all tournament, used just the five bowlers. He and Stead had earlier chose not to include Michael Bracewell’s offspin fo the semifinal, despite his unqualified success against the same opposition the previous month in warm-up games in Christchurch.

During that tri-series won by Pakistan, New Zealand’s catching was error-prone and the same woes afflicted them in the bright lights in Sydney.

The Black Caps didn’t throw in the towel, but by the time the winner was confirmed, the only surprise was how the contest had nearly gone the distance.