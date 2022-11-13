Black Caps to test depth against India in T20 and ODI series in New Zealand

Gavin Larsen and Gary Stead will be looking at what they can cook up from the pantry when the Black Caps take on India in a series of white-ball games this month.

What may hinder the New Zealand selectors from dishing up something exotic and tasty is that the cupboard stocks look to contain more plain fare than mouthwatering treats.

There appears to be a sizeable gap in quality between the first-choice Black Caps and some who may be used in three one-day and three T20 games against the tourists from Friday.

Separate New Zealand squads of 13 players for each format will be named on Monday, with the likelihood some of the leading lights who have just featured in the T20 World Cup will be rested.

READ MORE:

* England trounce India to reach T20 World Cup final

* Black Caps battered and beaten in T20 World Cup semifinal by Pakistan

* Kane Williamson disappointed Black Caps didn't make Pakistan work harder for semifinal win



Trent Boult, now not contracted to NZ Cricket, could opt out of at least the T20 series as he eyes his Big Bash League season with the Melbourne Stars while skipper Kane Williamson may be rested from either the T20 or ODI squad.

“It’s obviously a shifting landscape at the moment with the international game, and I think New Zealand are a country that have been challenged a little bit with the likes of Trent and Colin de Grandhomme from the decisions they’ve made,” Stead said on Thursday regarding possible player availability.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Trent Boult may miss New Zealand’s T20 games against India following their World Cup exit.

“I think in the next 12 months we will continue to be challenged with our thinking around that and what that looks like. I don’t necessarily have an answer for you right now because I’m not sure what that will look like in the landscape in 12 months time.

“I’m sure we have a number of players who are attractive to playing in these leagues as well - that says something about their calibres as players and the way we play as a team.”

The selectors will also have one eye on next year’s ODI World Cup in India but Stead acknowledged following NZ’s semifinal exit from the tournament in Australia that he remained confident he had the best players at his disposal.

“First of all, I think the 15 that are here, we still think are the right 15 … we believe they’re the right players at this moment,” Stead said.

“But at any time as a selector you keep looking always ahead to the next cycle and what that looks like. We’ve got an ODI World Cup in one year and a T20 World Cup in two years.

“The selectors will sit down and review where we’ve been at in this last cycle and then we’ll make some calls on the direction we’re going.

“Sometimes that happens naturally through injury as well - we have to be careful NZ that we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, because that would be silly of us with limited resources.”

That indicates massive changes in personnel shouldn’t be expected for the 2019 World Cup runners-up.

Boult is still likely to be available for the event in India in October 2023, even if he barely plays for the national side in the following year. Veteran opener Martin Guptill fell behind Finn Allen in the pecking order in the T20 1st XI but is unlikely to be discarded from the one-day squad yet.

Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Will Young and Blair Tickner loom as players to return to international action in the ODI squad, while Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman are bound to be allowed to shake off the rust following their inactivity across the Tasman.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Tom Latham has been a regular in New Zealand’s one-day side.

While the New Zealand A one-day side was well-beaten by their Indian counterparts in all three games on tour in September, a handful of those players may get their chance to impress in home conditions.

Ben Sears and Matt Fisher loom as pace bowlers with the potential to make the step up to the top side on regular occasions, Rachin Ravindra could get a chance to show his all-round ability again while wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver could get a run in the T20s.

Fellow beaten World Cup semifinalists India will be without a host of their star performers for the tour.

Virat Kohli and opening bats Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been rested, while pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and spin-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja weren’t chosen after missing the T20 World Cup because of injuries.

Hardik Pandya, who shone with the bat in his side’s humbling defeat by England in Adelaide, will captain the T20 squad which will also feature Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, while Shikhar Dhawan will be in charge of the ODI side.

New Zealand v India

T20s: Wellington, Friday 18 November; Mount Maunganui, Sunday 20; Napier, Tuesday 22.

ODIs: Auckland, Friday 25; Hamilton, Sunday 27; Christchurch, Wednesday 30.