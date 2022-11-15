Martin Guptill, Trent Boult omitted from Black Caps squad for T20s, ODIs v India

Martin Guptill hasn’t been included in the Black Caps squad for their series of ODI and T20 games against India.

Martin Guptill’s chances of a fourth ODI World Cup appearance look bleak after the veteran opener was left out of the Black Caps squad for the upcoming series against India.

Trent Boult is the other notable omission from the New Zealand squad for three one-day and three Twenty20 games versus the tourists, starting in Wellington on Friday.

Guptill was part of the Black Caps squad which was beaten in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Australia last week, but didn’t play a game, with Finn Allen preferred at the top of the order alongside Devon Conway.

Boult was recently released from his NZ Cricket contract and head coach Gary Stead said priority for this series has been given to other contracted players.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps test keeper Tom Blundell's blistering form with the bat continues for Firebirds

* This might be heresy, but is it time for Kane Williamson to declare his T20 innings?

* Black Caps to test depth against India in T20 and ODI series in New Zealand



The 2023 World Cup will be held in India next October.

The 36-year-old Guptill is New Zealand’s third-highest ODI run-scorer in history, with 7346 runs in 198 games at an average of 41.73.

NZC Tom Blundell scores century for Wellington before falling to five-wicket hero Liam Dudding.

“The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out – that’s just the nature of high performance sport,” Stead said on Tuesday morning.

“With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away we’re keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India.”

“The message to both those players is that there’s a lot of international cricket ahead and the door is certainly not closed to them.”

Kane Williamson will captain the side in both formats, while pace bowler Adam Milne is set to play his first ODI since 2017.

Jimmy Neesham has been excused from the squad for the third ODI as he prepares for his wedding, with Henry Nicholls the replacement for the final match in Christchurch. Quick bowlers Ben Sears (back) and Kyle Jamieson (back) were not considered for selection due to injuries.

Black Caps squad v India: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

T20s: Wellington, Friday 18 November; Mount Maunganui, Sunday 20; Napier, Tuesday 22.

ODIs: Auckland, Friday 25; Hamilton, Sunday 27; Christchurch, Wednesday 30.