Black Caps v India: All you need to know about the first T20 in Wellington

First T20 international: Black Caps v India. Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington. When: Friday, November 18, 7.30pm. Coverage: Live on TVNZ 1 and Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff

In these modern times of jam-packed schedules, bilateral series have a habit of sneaking up on cricket fans.

India’s six-match tour spanning 13 days is a perfect example, starting less than a week since England beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.

This one pits the two losing semifinalists against each other in three T20s, starting on Friday in Wellington where a bleak forecast of heavy rain throws the opener into doubt.

Then focus shifts to 50-over cricket (remember it?), with three ODIs in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch as focus gradually shifts to next year’s World Cup to be hosted by India.

Team news

This series is, unfortunately, about who’s not playing. India, captained by crowd-pleasing all-rounder Hardik Pandya, are missing six of their best-known cricketers for rest or injury reasons: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Captains Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Hardik Pandya of India.

Suryakumar Yadav is their main box office drawcard, the world’s top-ranked T20I batter with a career average of 41 at a devastating strike rate of 179.

The hosts, too, are without two of their white ball greats Martin Guptill and Trent Boult, which gives Finn Allen and Blair Tickner respectively their chances to impress. Adam Milne is also there, having not featured at the T20 World Cup, and his combination with Lockie Ferguson as one of the world’s speediest duos would be mouth-watering for fans.

Key stats

India are ranked No 1 in T20 internationals and the Black Caps No 5, although home advantage and the absence of India’s stars makes the hosts favourites for game one.

In T20Is the sides have met 20 times for nine wins apiece and two ties – both won by India in Super Overs on their last visit in 2020 when they swept that series 5-0. India won all three on the Black Caps’ tour a year ago.

In Wellington, the hosts were victorious in 2009 and 2019 before India won the third meeting between the sides in the capital in one of those Super Overs in January 2020.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Hardik Pandya meets some of his side’s many fans on the Wellington waterfront.

MetService forecast

Partly cloudy, then rain developing in the afternoon, sometimes heavy and the chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds. Max 22C.

TAB odds

Black Caps $1.71, India $2.05

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.