Rain wipes out opening T20 match between Black Caps and India in Wellington

Wellington’s weather didn’t play ball for the opening T20 match between the Black Caps and India on Friday.

Rain has wiped out the opening Twenty20 fixture between the Black Caps and India in Wellington without a ball being bowled.

So foul was the weather, umpires pulled the pin on the first of three matches in the series without even conducting a coin toss at Sky Stadium.

The capital was dry for much of Friday, only for forecast rain to arrive at about 5pm and make for a miserable evening.

On a day the first delivery was scheduled to be bowled at 7.30pm, and the latest play could have got underway was 9.45pm (five overs each), persistent rain ensured the pitch remained covered, and the match was abandoned at 8.50pm.

The only action went down in the belly of Sky Stadium, where players from both sides burnt clock by kicking a football around. Meanwhile, a contingent of Indian fans tried to lighten the mood by performing Mexican waves in the stands.

But the rain did not relent, leaving those who turned up to see the two losing semifinalists at the recent T20 World Cup across the ditch disappointed.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Players from both New Zealand and India burn time by kicking a football around at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday night.

The bad news is rain is also forecast for Sunday’s second match at the sold out Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, meaning the Black Caps, having lost eight of the last nine T20s against India, might have to wait until Tuesday’s final match at Napier’s McLean Park to right some wrongs.

The teams are also set to play a three-match ODI series in New Zealand, before the Black Caps head to Pakistan for two tests and three ODIs.