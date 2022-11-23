Martin Guptill gets release from Black Caps contract but not retiring

New Zealand's chance of levelling the T20 series versus India was ruined by the rain in Napier.

Martin Guptill has become the third Black Cap to get a release from his contract in recent months.

The veteran opener is currently on the outer of the New Zealand one-day and Twenty20 side, but hasn’t given up hope of playing at next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

However, he has joined Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme in being granted a release from his 2022/23 central contract with New Zealand Cricket – given to the top 20-ranked players – which will allow him to seek opportunities to play in overseas domestic T20 leagues.

Guptill could yet play again for the Black Caps in March-May next year when many of the country’s first-choice XI will be involved in the Indian Premier League.

The 36-year-old was in the NZ squad which recently made the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Australia but didn’t play a game, with Finn Allen preferred ahead of him as opener. He was then left out of the Black Caps squad for the T20 and ODI series against India here.

Guptill said still wanted to play for the Black Caps and at the highest level possible.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Martin Guptill has been relaased from his Black Caps contract.

“Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I’m grateful to everyone within the Black Caps and NZC for their support,” he said.

“But, equally, I’m realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options in the current circumstances. With this release, I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities, and I also get to spend more time with my family – which is important.”

NZ Cricket chief executive David White said Guptill had earned the right to play out his career on his own terms and was comfortable with the existing contracting and selection system, despite NZ’s leading T20 run-scorer and third-highest in the ODI format joining Boult and de Grandhomme in seeking a release.

“Players such as Martin, Trent and Colin, with long and successful international track-records, inevitably end up with alternative playing options at this stage of their careers, and we respect that.

“It’s just part of the natural ebb and flow of individual careers within team sport.”