Ross Taylor achieved real estate dream thanks to Indian cricket league's riches

Ross Taylor is the latest guest on Stuff’s Simon Bridges: Generally Famous podcast.

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

Instantaneous wealth from the Indian Premier League (IPL) allowed cricket great Ross Taylor to achieve one of his main goals, but there were downsides to becoming a millionaire virtually overnight.

The retired Black Caps star, who broke a host of records in an incredible 15-year international career, tells Simon Bridges on his Generally Famous podcast that IPL salaries were ‘’life-changing”.

Taylor played in the IPL from its inaugural year in 2008 through to 2013, with India’s huge cricket-mad population and the player auction resulting in extraordinary salaries for a season lasting a couple of months.

READ MORE:

* Mark Reason: Ross Taylor's allegations of racism in cricket prompt a scandal of silence

* Ross Taylor made vain bid to get Ben Stokes to play cricket for New Zealand

* Ross Taylor claims New Zealand Cricket over-ruled his player-of-the-year award

* Ross Taylor claims current Black Caps made racially insensitive comments

* 'Undermined': Ross Taylor lifts the lid on the 'ambush' that cost him the Black Caps captaincy



Taylor became the first Kiwi to earn a seven-figure salary in the IPL when he fetched US$1 million from the Rajasthan Royals in 2011.

Far from fulfilling ambitions of a playboy lifestyle, the windfall allowed Taylor to achieve a typically humble ambition.

‘’Once I played for New Zealand my next goal was to have a freehold house.’’

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Simon Bridges asked Ross Taylor about the reaction to headline-grabbing revelations in his autobiography.

There were downsides to having his salary public, though.

“When everyone knows what you're on you're expected to buy everything, it's annoying.

“Some of it’s joking, you can understand that.”

Sky Sport Former Black Caps skipper talks about his new book in an interview with Laura McGoldrick.

Beyond the financial benefits, Taylor says playing alongside the greats of the game in the IPL has been great for the Black Caps on the field too.

“It broke down the barriers or broke down the aura [of great players].

“We used to watch Australia warm up and I think we were almost beaten before we played them.”

For the full interview, in which Taylor also discusses the fallout from losing the Black Caps captaincy, his treatment by Australian cricket fans and being starstruck by Shane Warne and Liz Hurley, listen via the audio player above, or click here.

There’s a new episode of Simon Bridges: Generally Famous at 5am each Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify or any other podcast app to get instant, automatic access to the latest episode.