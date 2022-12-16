Kane Williamson led the Black Caps to unprecedented success as test captain

ANALYSIS: When Kane Williamson took over the test captaincy from Brendon McCullum, few expected him to be a ‘lead from the front’ skipper like his predecessor.

Yet, despite his reserved demeanour and dislike of the limelight, that’s ironically what he turned out to be.

Williamson stood down from the captaincy of the Black Caps test side on Thursday ahead of their tour against Pakistan with the best leadership record in New Zealand’s test cricket history.

He did so by foremostly letting his batting lead the way for the national side.

While many world-class cricketers have struggled with the burden of combining captaincy with maintaining their core contribution with the bat, Williamson revelled in the added pressure.

The elegant right-hander didn’t just keep performing to a world-class level, but elevated his standing with even greater personal results than before he first took the test reins in July 2016 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Williamson has averaged 57.43 while in charge of the test side for 40 matches. His career average from 88 tests is 52.62.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kane Williamson led New Zealand to 22 wins from his 40 tests as captain.

Only Martin Crowe comes close to Williamson as a batter while captaining the New Zealand test XI, while none of Williamson’s forefathers – which included some outstanding leaders in Walter Hadlee, John Reid, Geoff Howarth, Jeremy Coney, Crowe, Stephen Fleming and McCullum – regularly scaled the same heights individually.

Williamson led his charges to 22 test triumphs – six fewer than Fleming, who was in charge for 40 more games.

In those successes, he averaged 79, featuring eight centuries, indicating his batting was even more vital than his captaincy.

Of all players who have captained in 40 tests or more, only Brian Lara has a higher average with the bat as captain.

In leading by example, Williamson guided the Black Caps through an unprecedented period of being a dominant home test side, capped by the run of victories here which led to their appearance – and subsequent victory – in the inaugural World Test Championship final.

There were also away series wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who felt the 2-0 series thumping across the Tasman by Australia in the 2019/20 season was chiefly the fault of Williamson’s tactics.

The 32-year-old was tagged during his reign as being too conservative at times, when dealing with matters of team selections, field placings, tactics and declarations.

He’d be able to defend those small barbs by simply pointing to the results column – 22 wins, eight draws and just 10 defeats.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kane Williamson and the Black Caps celebrate victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

But when England swept the three-test series between the two sides in England earlier this year, it appeared fortune did favour the brave as the host side claimed all the key moments under McCullum’s coaching and Ben Stokes’ leadership.

Williamson also was skipper during a golden era when he had more world-class talent at his disposal – featuring Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, BJ Watling, Tom Latham and Neil Wagner – than any of his predecessors in almost a century of tests.

But what we couldn’t see is most likely what counted most – the respect and admiration of his players for his guidance and his batting brilliance, and the desire and spirit he engendered.

Stepping down as test skipper while still capable of continuing for a few more seasons is a selfless move – Williamson could have set a mark for NZ captaincy wins overseen that would probably never be surpassed.

But it’s also hugely surprising.

It means he won’t play less cricket. If you were told this week a huge Williamson announcement was imminent, you’d have plumped for him retiring from T20 internationals ahead of anything else.

Williamson said not captaining the test team will reduce his workload. But it’s hard to fathom it extending his international career and his world-class standing as a batter more than the option of removing himself entirely from the shortest format, particularly given concerns over his troublesome elbow.

But, over the past six years, Williamson has made it very hard for anyone to question his judgment.