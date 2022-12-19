Newcomer Henry Shipley named in Black Caps ODI squad to play Pakistan, India

Henry Shipley wreaked havoc for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy against Wellington with six wickets - including a hat-trick.

Towering pace bowling allrounder Henry Shipley will have an opportunity to push his claim for a World Cup spot with the Black Caps next month.

Shipley is the newcomer in the New Zealand one-day squad for three games against Pakistan and three versus India in January.

The 1.96m Canterbury player was the leading wicket-taker in last season’s domestic Super Smash Twenty20 competition and is currently tied for second on the Ford Trophy one-day wicket-taking table, boosted by his hat-trick against the Wellington Firebirds last month.

Shipley joins a squad which will see ODI and test captains Kane Williamson and Tim Southee return home early – along with head coach Gary Stead – with an eye to the two-test series versus England in February.

Williamson, Southee, Stead and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will return to NZ after the three-game ODI series against Pakistan in Karachi, ending on January 14.

Luke Ronchi will take over as head coach for the three ODIs and three T20Is in India, with assistance from NZ Cricket network coaches Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman.

Tom Latham will captain the ODI series against India, with Mark Chapman and Jacob Duffy replacing Williamson and Southee for the series.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Canterbury’s Henry Shipley is in line for his ODI debut for the Black Caps.

Middle-order batter Henry Nicholls and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi have been recalled for both ODI series after not featuring against India in the 50-overs per side games last month. Sodhi was last week named in the New Zealand squad for the two tests versus Pakistan, beginning on Boxing Day.

“Henry’s an exciting talent who we’ve had our eye on for a while,” Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.

“He’s taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we’re delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team.”

Shipley looms as a similar figure as Kyle Jamieson, who remains unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

The squad for the T20I series against India will be named in the week of January 9, after the opening rounds of the Super Smash.

New Zealand ODI squads v Pakistan and India: Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (captain – India ODIs), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson.