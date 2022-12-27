Black Caps' spinning depth exposed in Pakistan, but Ajaz Patel's late strike offers hope

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dropped by Black Cap Daryl Mitchell on 12 and went on to finish day one of the first test unbeaten on 161.

The Black Caps turned to spin earlier than they have in any test over the past 24 years as they played their first red-ball match in Pakistan since 2002 on Boxing Day.

But by stumps on day one at Karachi National Stadium, with the home team 317-5 and their captain, Babar Azam, unbeaten on 161, it was clear their options beyond left-armer Ajaz Patel remain a work in progress.

When Tim Southee tossed the ball to Patel for the fourth over after losing the toss in his first match as captain, it marked the earliest introduction of a New Zealand spinner since Daniel Vettori took the new ball alongside Chris Cairns in Colombo in Sri Lanka in 1998.

Fareed Khan/AP Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel bookended the first day of the first test against Pakistan with a pair of wickets.

Off-spinner Jeetan Patel bowled the fifth over in Indore in India in 2016 and the sixth over against South Africa in Dunedin in 2017, but this was uncharted territory for the best part of 25 years.

Patel took a wicket with his third ball – as well as another late in the day to break a 196-run partnership that lasted almost 60 overs, which was a fair reward for his consistent, persistent efforts – but his spinning compatriots didn’t fare so well.

Michael Bracewell did pick up two wickets and should have had another, when Babar Azam was dropped at first slip on 12 by Daryl Mitchell, who was closer to the pitch than usual in anticipation of less carry from a largely lifeless deck.

After his opening spell of 2-32 from 10 overs, Bracewell conceded 29 runs from the five overs he bowled in sessions two and three, and while he genuinely found Babar’s edge for the chance that went begging, the two wickets he did take were gifts of the highest order.

At least he did claim his first test scalps on Monday, as leg-spinner Ish Sodhi went wicketless while bowling just 10 overs and conceding 49 runs in his first Black Caps test in more than four years.

He had the odd ball that threatened, such as the one that came close to trapping Babar LBW early on, but was confirmed to have hit him outside the line of off stump following a Black Caps review.

On the whole, however, Sodhi delivered a real mixed bag. His lines and lengths were forever changing and it was hard to discern his plan of attack.

Having gone in with three spinners and having turned to them so early, the Black Caps needed more consistency from them, especially once the early life in the Karachi pitch died out and the conditions became ripe for batting.

There was excitement early on, as Patel turned his first two balls past Abdullah Shafique, then pulled his length back as the batter advanced and had him stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Fareed Khan/AP Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Blundell completes the second of two stumpings on the first morning of the first test against Pakistan.

A second stumping followed in Bracewell’s second over, when Shan Masood came dancing down the pitch, but didn’t connect with his wild swing. His second wicket came in similar fashion, when Imam-ul-Haq had an unnecessary swing three balls after Babar’s early life and was caught by Southee at long-on.

From there, it got tougher. Southee had Saud Shakeel caught by Henry Nicholls at gully just before lunch, but from there it took almost 57 overs for another breakthrough. It finally came when Mitchell made up for his earlier miss by taking a catch at first slip to dismiss Sarfaraz Ahmed for 86 off the bowling of Patel.

Speaking afterwards, Patel said the Karachi pitch “was interesting”.

“At the start of the day I thought it was really good. Later on in the day it got a lot tougher.

“I guess for us, it’s about really making sure that when the surface is really providing something we make full use of it and then when it does flatten out, we really apply ourselves and we’re bowling in good areas for long periods of time.

“We’ve seen the Pakistani players are very good players of spin and they really applied themselves and played some very good shots and kept putting us under pressure, so we’ve just got to make sure we’re on top of our game.”

That wasn’t the case on Monday, but after Patel’s late strike, the Black Caps have an end open to attack on the second morning [first ball 6pm Tuesday NZ time], where the morning dew could give the pitch some fresh life.