Tom Latham makes 13th test century for Black Caps against Pakistan in Karachi

New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of first test versus Pakistan in Karachi.

Tom Latham is now New Zealand’s most prolific century-making test opener.

Latham brought up his 13th test century early on day three of the first test against Pakistan. No opener has made more centuries for New Zealand, with Latham previously tied on 12 with John Wright.

Latham was dismissed 14 minutes before lunch for 113, made from 191 balls and featuring 10 fours. At lunch, New Zealand were 245-2, with Kane Williamson on 19 and Henry Nicholls 10.

Having lost opening partner Devon Conway eight short of his own century prior, Latham reached his ton with a quick single after some shaky moments in the 90s at the Karachi National Stadium on Wednesday evening (NZ time).

Only Kane Williamson (24), Ross Taylor (19) and Martin Crowe (17) have scored more tons for New Zealand in tests than the 30-year-old Cantabrian, playing his 69th match.

Latham had a heart-stopping moment when on 93 as he mis-hit a sweep during ‘mystery spinner’ Abrar Ahmed’s first over of the day, with the ball landing just out of the reach of a fielder backward of square as Latham picked up three runs.

He also came close to perishing when left-arm spinner Nauman Ali beat the inside edge of his bat, and Latham again top-edged a sweep off the next ball, before having to endure a drinks break when on 99.

SKY SPORT Devon Conway and Tom Latham combined for a big unbroken first-wicket partnership on day two of the first test versus Pakistan.

The pair of left-handers were 17 runs short of registering just the sixth double-century stand for the opening wicket for New Zealand in tests.

It was also New Zealand’s joint second-highest partnership for any wicket against Pakistan in tests in Pakistan.

Robert Anderson and Mark Burgess also made 183 for the fifth wicket in Lahore in 1976, while the record remains the seventh-wicket stand of 186 between Richard Hadlee and Warren Lees in Karachi in 1976.

Late on day two, Conway set a new mark for the fastest batter to reach his first 1000 test runs for New Zealand. The 31-year-old reached the total in his 19th test innings, one quicker than John F Reid and Mark Richardson, with the world record being just 12 innings, held jointly by England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes (West Indies).

Fareed Khan/AP Devon Conway and Tom Latham put on 183 for the first wicket for New Zealand against Pakistan in the first test in Karachi.

Daryl Mitchell is poised to have the opportunity to break Conway’s record in New Zealand’s first innings, needing 59 runs to reach 1000 in his 18th test innings.

New Zealand resumed their first innings on day three at 165-0, with Conway unbeaten on 82 and Latham 78 not out, after dismissing Pakistan for 438 on day two in the first match of the two-test series.

The hosts were without captain Babar Azam, suffering from a ‘viral flu’, with substitute fielder Mohammed Rizwan – dropped from the side after their 3-0 series loss to England earlier this month – seemingly assuming the captaincy duties.

However, Pakistan team management – likely made aware law 24.1.2 which states: "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires." – later clarified that Sarfaraz Ahmed was in charge. Fellow first innings century-maker Agha Salman was also off the field, along with Shan Masood initially.