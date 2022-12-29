Tom Latham putting a new spin on opening records for New Zealand in test cricket

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson hit centuries for NZ on day three of the first test against Pakistan.

ANALYSIS: There’s admittedly something marvellously quirky when New Zealand’s most prolific test century-making opener excels most against spin.

But if we dig deeper into this seeming contradiction, it begins to make sense.

For Tom Latham to reach the century mark 13 times in his test career has required a collection of skills against all forms of bowling. Once the Cantabrian left-hander has blunted the new-ball charge of the opposition pacemen, his adroitness in combating an array of spinners has allowed him to convert starts into tons more than any other opener in this country’s test history.

Latham’s ability to both defend solidly and prosper versus the turning ball– in combination with Kane Williamson’s propensity to do the same – saw their side claim a first innings lead of two runs over Pakistan in Karachi on day three of the first test, with four wickets in hand.

In making 113 from 191 balls in his side’s first innings reply to Pakistan’s 438, Latham passed John Wright as the owner of most test centuries by a New Zealand opener. It was the first hundred by a New Zealand player in Pakistan since Martin Crowe in 1990.

The 30-year-old now has scored test centuries in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (twice) and five half-centuries from 10 turns at bat in India.

Latham is just as aware as his fiercest critics that his record against the pace-based attacks of Australia and South Africa isn’t world-class.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Tom Latham sweeps during the first test against Pakistan in Karachi.

But there are very few New Zealand cricketers in history who can lay a claim to such a record against our trans-Tasman neighbours and the Proteas.

Away from home on turning tracks, only Williamson has forged a better record in New Zealand’s test history.

SKY SPORT Devon Conway and Tom Latham combined for a big unbroken first-wicket partnership on day two of the first test versus Pakistan.

Wright’s main foes were the quicks – Lillee, Lawson and McDermott; Holding, Garner and Marshall; Willis, Botham and Malcolm; Imran Khan and Wasim Akram.

Ten of Wright’s 12 test centuries were made at home – his only ton on the subcontinent was his 107 scored against spinners Iqbal Qasim and Wasim Raja in Karachi in a drawn test in 1984.

Like the former New Zealand and India coach, Latham has an uncomplicated technique – Wright was the more ungainly of the two – which were designed to firstly protect their wicket by reducing risk.

Fareed Khan/AP Tom Latham celebrates after scoring his 13th test century.

The vast majority of his runs on day two came by sweeping Pakistan’s spin twins Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali.

He only went to the reverse sweep – used regularly by his opening partner Devon Conway – in the very late stages of his stay, and it brought about his downfall when he picked the wrong ball from Abrar to play the shot to.

Williamson now has six centuries on the subcontinent and in the Middle East combined, beginning with his 131 on test debut versus India in Ahmedabad on debut in 2010.

His others on that list have come against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2012, versus Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2013, 192 against Pakistan in Sharjah the following year in a remarkable test, and versus Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Kane Williamson has now scored three test centuries away from home versus Pakistan.

Among New Zealand’s other major test centurions, Martin Crowe made two tons on the subcontinent – one of which was an unbeaten 108 versus Pakistan in Lahore 1990 in a loss to a bowling unit starring Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Abdul Qadir – while nine of his 17 tons came away from home soil.

Ross Taylor scored two of his 19 test centuries on the subcontinent and another in the Middle East – the last which came in 2014.

Both Latham and Williamson remain well-equipped to lengthen that gap between them and their illustrious peers away against India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the coming years.