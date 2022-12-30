Black Caps won't get a better chance to win a test series in Pakistan

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a reverse sweep shot on his way to a double century during the fourth day of first test against Pakistan.

ANALYSIS: For New Zealand to not win their test series against Pakistan would feel like a painful let-down.

At stumps on day four in Karachi, the Black Caps were in hot pursuit of eight further second-innings wickets – and then whatever required with the bat – to win the first test, as the hosts sought to end a horror home losing run.

The Black Caps’ opponents have a valid and unwanted case of easily being high among the worst Pakistan test XIs in living memory.

The host side came into the first of two tests against New Zealand on the back of a series whitewash at the hands of England, which consigned them to four consecutive home losses for the first time in their test history.

New Zealand’s quest for success could possibly be hindered by stubborn resistance and the Karachi wicket, which – even at the conclusion of day four – still appeared deader than the Monty Python parrot, bar some bite out of the footmarks.

Pakistan have admittedly been plagued by a host of injuries to their bowling attack – most notably world-class left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi.

SKY SPORT Tom Latham and Kane Williamson hit centuries for NZ on day three of the first test against Pakistan.

But even allowing for the enforced absences, the team chosen for the first test offered the Black Caps a brilliant opportunity to grab just their third test win in Pakistan.

Abdullah Shafique has had an excellent debut test season and may continue as a player of true class, while spinner Abrar Ahmed made a magnificent start versus England with 17 wickets in two tests and added five more in his first showing versus NZ.

But only skipper Babar Azam currently has claims as a world-class player among the XI.

There’s no Javed Miandad, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younus, Hanif Mohammad, Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Zaheer Abbas, Mohammed Yousuf, Wasim Bari, Abdul Qadir, Sarfraz Nawaz or current coach Saqlain Mushtaq coming to their rescue.

New Zealand may be without Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson, but still have in Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Tom Latham three players likely – or certainly, in Williamson’s case – to end in this country’s greatest all-time test XI.

It’s currently a chaotic affair off the field with the Pakistan Cricket Board, with a change in chairman of the board and chief of selectors since New Zealand landed in the country, and the tourists should take full advantage on-field.

Defending with the bat was relatively easy on day four, attacking was many degrees harder and with Pakistan now likely to take refuge in a draw, the tourists may yet greatly rue the dropped chance of Babar on day one which cost 149 runs.

Fareed Khan/AP Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will be a key target for New Zealand’s bowlers early on day five.

The pace and direction of the fourth-day New Zealand innings was somewhat dictated by Ish Sodhi sticking around in the first hour.

Had a wicket or two fallen, the visitors would have likely opted to chase as many quick runs as possible and see if they could then grab a victory by racing after a middling total in the latter stages of day five, if able to dismiss Pakistan a second time.

But with Sodhi providing enough support and complimentary runs, it indicated to Williamson that the best path to a possible victory was to bat for as long as possible on the penultimate day and put the hosts under the weight of a notable deficit.

Sodhi’s highest test score and his danger with the ball late on the penultimate day has made a case for dropping Michael Bracewell for the second test at the same venue starting on January 2 and bringing in Glenn Phillips to further bolster the batting – depending on the day five outcome.

That move however would have to be tempered with the knowledge that Sodhi’s test batting average is better than his first-class average.

At Karachi National Stadium: Pakistan 438 and 77-2 (Imam-ul-Haq 45 not out) versus New Zealand 612-9 declared (Kane Williamson 200 not out, Tom Latham 113, Devon Conway 92, Ish Sodhi 65, Tom Blundell 47, Daryl Mitchell 42; Abrar Ahmed 5-205, Nauman Ali 3-185).