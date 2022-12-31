Black Caps draw first test versus Pakistan after bizarre late declaration

New Zealand drew the first test against Pakistan in Karachi after holding the upper hand for much of the final day.

At Karachi National Stadium: Pakistan 438 and 311-8 declared (Imam-ul-Haq 96, Saud Shakeel 55 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 53, Mohammad Wasim 43; Ish Sodhi 6-86) drew with New Zealand 612-9 declared and 61-1 (Tom Latham 35no).

A frustrated New Zealand side had their hopes of a rare win in Pakistan dashed on the final day of the first test.

Despite a six-wicket bag for legspinner Ish Sodhi in his first test in four years, the match ended in a draw – after a startling late declaration from home team captain Babar Azam looked set to provide some unexpected drama.

Babar called his batters in with Pakistan 311-8 in their second innings, meaning New Zealand could nab a win by hammering 138 off the 15 overs left available.

That realistically only gave the Black Caps a chance at victory, and they reached 61-1 from 7.3 overs before bad light brought a premature end and possibly saved Babar’s blushes.

When Sodhi dismissed Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq for 96 in the middle session of the final day's play, the visitors were heavily favoured to register just their third test win in Pakistan – their previous victories came in 1969 and 1996.

But Saud Shakeel (55 not out) and Mohammad Wasim (43) put on 71 for the seventh wicket to reduce New Zealand’s chances of success, and the tourists then failed to grasp their opportunities after Wasim departed.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, centre, took six wickets but the visitors had to settle for a draw in the first test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Pakistan’s No 10 Mir Hamza made just 3 from 34 balls but survived long enough to help Shakeel – unbeaten from 108 deliveries – seemingly slam dunk the last desperate ambitions of the tourists before Babar opened a window a notch.

On a fifth-day wicket which hadn't greatly deteriorated, the Black Caps didn't have the penetration required to fully support Sodhi, who captured 6-86 from 37 beguiling overs.

Ajaz Patel, who a year ago took all 10 wickets in a test innings against India, went wicket-less from 22 overs in Pakistan’s second dig.

That meant a big missed opportunity for the Black Caps against a limited Pakistan side, with the host nation having lost their four previous home tests to Australia (one) and England (three).

New captain Tim Southee and his team-mates now have to try again in two days’ time in the second and final test of the series starting on Monday.

Fareed Khan/AP Pakistan's Agha Salman is bowled out by New Zealand's Ish Sodhi during the fifth day of first test.

Pakistan resumed their second innings on 77-2 on Friday evening (NZ time), still trailing by 96 runs and nightwatcher Nauman Ali lasted as long as an ice cream at Sumner Beach this week.

Sodhi then made a massive breakthrough with his first ball of the day, getting Babar lbw with a googly which pitched short and turned as the home side’s captain went at it aggressively and missed.

But wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed counter-attacked and his runs – 53 from 76 balls – were critical in both tally and tempo.

When Sodhi tempted opener Imam-ul-Haq to try and reach his century with one big hit, only to succumb to a googly, New Zealand looked odds-on to claim a win but failed to grasp their remaining offerings.

Big moment

Patel’s failure to hold on to a throw from Henry Nicholls and effect the run-out of Hamza effectively killed off New Zealand’s victory push.

Pakistan were 280-8 in the 95th over, with a lead of 106, and would have had only tailender Abrar Ahmed left to bat with Shakeel.

One particularly poor use of the DRS also ensured they had no reviews left to ask for a second opinion when Sodhi enquired about an lbw to Hamza three overs later, and then Michael Bracewell didn’t get a hand to a skyer from Shakeel in the 101st over when the lead was 126.

Best with the bat

Older New Zealand cricket fans don’t need reminding how a Pakistan batter named ul-Haq once broke their hearts.

On the final day of the first test, Inzamam’s nephew Imam made 96 from 206 balls, occupying the crease for 321 minutes before his rash dismissal. But he’d done plenty by that stage to give his side a strong chance of staving off yet another home loss.

Fareed Khan/AP Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed, right, reacts as New Zealand's Ish Sodhi celebrates with team-mates after his dismissal during the final day of the first test.

Best with the ball

Sodhi appeared to be the third-choice spinner for New Zealand in the first innings, when he took 2-87 off 21 overs.

But he was clearly Southee’s chief weapon on the last day, using the rough created from the bowlers’ footmarks and his large bag of tricks to record his best test innings figures and was unlucky not to have been rewarded with a couple more and a test win.

Big picture

New Zealand has now gone five tests without a victory.

They had chances in all three defeats in England without seizing them and then let an even better opportunity slip in Karachi.