Tim Southee defends tactics in drawn first test for Black Caps against Pakistan

New Zealand drew the first test against Pakistan in Karachi after holding the upper hand for much of the final day.

New test captain Tim Southee has defended his tactics after the Black Caps drew the first test against Pakistan.

New Zealand were unable to dismiss the home side on the final day in Karachi before bad light halted a surprising late charge, following a bizarre declaration from home team skipper Babar Azam.

Pakistan resumed their second innings on 77-2 on Friday evening (NZ time), still trailing by 96 runs, and were quickly four down after Ish Sodhi removed Babar on his way to his best test match innings figures of 6-86.

But opener Imam-ul-Haq (96), wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (53), Saud Shakeel (55 not out) and No.9 Mohammad Wasim (43) stopped New Zealand running through the batting.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps won't get a better chance to win a test series in Pakistan

* Black Caps get sniff of victory over Pakistan in the first test in Karachi

* Black Caps' spinning depth exposed in Pakistan, but Ajaz Patel's late strike offers hope



Babar stunned everyone by declaring with his side 311-8, setting the visitors a target of 138 from 15 overs and New Zealand raced to 61-1 in 7.3 before bad light sealed the stalemate.

Southee was asked by a media member if he regretted taking too long to declare New Zealand’s second innings at 612-9 from 194.5 overs, after previous captain Kane Williamson had brought up his fifth test double-hundred from 395 deliveries.

Fareed Khan/AP Umpires Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar call stumps due to bad light on the final day of the first test between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi.

”I guess in hindsight you’ve got that, but I think we gave ourselves four sessions to bowl Pakistan out and chase down whatever we needed to,” Southee said.

”Kane played extremely well alongside Ish to get us into a position where we could declare. There wasn’t a lot of assistance in the surface for a long time throughout this test match and for us to get into a position after losing the toss, to push for a win … I guess we played some great cricket to get to that position.”

Had Ajaz Patel managed to hold on to a throw from Henry Nicholls and effect the run-out of Mir Hamza during the final session, Southee’s and his side’s tactics would have been far less likely to be second-guessed.

Pakistan were 280-8 in the 95th over, with a lead of 106, and would have had only tailender Abrar Ahmed left to bat with Shakeel.

“I guess we got ourselves in a position to have won this test match,” Southee acknowledged.

”But Pakistan showed some resistance today and especially in their lower order. The position we got into, it would have been nice to have pushed on and got a win but it’s been a pretty tough five days and there’s a lot of positives we can take out of it.”

Fareed Khan/AP Pakistan's Saud Shakeel defied New Zealand’s push to win the first test with an unbeaten 55.

Southee labelled Babar’s shock late move as “a little bit of a token declaration”.

”I think it was pretty clear that we did intend to go for it. It would have been interesting if the light didn’t play its part. We certainly only had one goal in mind and that was to try and chase it down.”

The draw halted Pakistan’s four-test losing run at home, while New Zealand have now gone five tests without a win.

The second test starts at the same venue on Monday.

At Karachi National Stadium: Pakistan 438 and 311-8 declared (Imam-ul-Haq 96, Saud Shakeel 55 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 53, Mohammad Wasim 43; Ish Sodhi 6-86) drew with New Zealand 612-9 declared and 61-1 (Tom Latham 35no).