Black Caps versus Pakistan test series fails to attract the fans in Karachi

New Zealand's spinners took four wickets shortly before stumps on day three of the second test against Pakistan.

ANALYSIS: Life’s too short for sensitive teeth – and for watching test cricket if you’re in Karachi.

The only thing seemingly more agonising than toothache for local cricket fans – or the sickly sweet advertising promos for television viewers – in the Pakistan metropolis is watching the host nation play test matches.

On day three of the second test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Wednesday, pulling teeth without anaesthetic would have had approximately the same appeal as a day in the stands for anyone but the most committed of test cricket numpties.

It was witnessed in person by what looked to be fewer than 500 people – in a city of nearly 15 million citizens – despite free entry being granted for the final test of the two-match series.

The drawn first test did produce a tense final day, with the hosts staving off yet another home defeat, but that clearly failed to raise any excitement about the following match which started just two days later.

It’s baffling that a country routinely described as cricket-mad – and one that has been desperate to host test matches after only ending a 10-year drought in 2019 – now holds high-profile five-dayers with such abysmal attendance.

New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, and Tom Blundell, right, are excited, but there's no one in the stands in Karachi for the second test against Pakistan.

Test cricket deserted Pakistan following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in March 2009. A convoy of transport, including a bus carrying the touring players, was fired upon by 12 gunmen near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore while they were headed to play the third day of the second test.

New Zealand’s initial tour – set to be their first in 20 years – was abandoned at the last moment in September 2021 due to a security threat, much to the disgust of then chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja, who tweeted at the time: "Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it's not shared!! Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC".

On their return to action in Pakistan, the home country’s fans have certainly not spoken with their attendance.

Free entry was granted to fans for the second test against the Black Caps after spectators again complained of obstructed views and dirty seats during the previous tests at the venue last month against England and NZ.

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed is an exciting player to watch bat – but crowds for the two tests in Karachi versus New Zealand have been abysmal.

Yet that still failed to ensure there were more fans present than runs scored in the hosts’ first innings, and brought to mind the age-old joke of security catching people climbing over the wall at the venue and hurriedly shoving them back into the ground.

It’s understood a lack of test spectators is a traditional problem in Karachi, particularly when the tests are played on work and school days.

But the major problem likely stems from the lifeless wicket at the National Stadium which is producing chiefly lifeless tests.

The host country had already struck trouble this year when the wicket for the opening test of the three-game series against Australia in Rawalpindi was ruled as 'below average' by the ICC after a bore draw, when the hosts made 476-4 declared and 252 without loss against Australia’s sole innings of 459.

Raja effectively admitted that the pitch had been prepared specifically to stymie the Australian pace attack.

Things failed to improve to any note when that series shifted to Karachi – Australia made a whopping 556-9 dec batting first, surprisingly ripped through Pakistan for 148 and then declared their second innings at 97-2, only for the hosts to make 443-7 in their second dig to see out a draw.

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq hits out in front of more empty seats.

Only England and ‘Bazball’ can seemingly make playing test cricket at Karachi an appealing proposition for viewers – test cricket’s rollicking entertainers won the third test there early last month by eight wickets within four days.

Yet even that encounter still failed to attract a crowd.

Entertainment in test cricket usually requires a good contest between batters and bowlers – the pitch should provide initial assistance for the quicks, healthy pace and bounce continuing through days two and three, with spin becoming more prominent late in the match as the bounce becomes variable on a wearing surface.

The second test between the Black Caps and Pakistan was moved at late notice from Multan to Karachi, for reasons not fully explained.

When England played Pakistan there last month, the tourists made 281 and 275 to beat the hosts’ replies of 202 and 328, by a nail-biting margin of 26 runs in four days.

The only nails chewed at the Karachi National Stadium over the past six weeks have mostly been through boredom – and you could have almost counted them on one hand.