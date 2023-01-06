Lifelines given to Tom Blundell kept Black Caps' hearts beating versus Pakistan

New Zealand took two wickets in the three overs Pakistan had to bat before stumps on day four of the second test.

ANALYSIS: When Tom Blundell was given out to the first ball he faced on Thursday night (NZ time), it appeared most of the progress the Black Caps had made in the second test was about to fritter away.

But Blundell was given a life via the DRS system, and New Zealand ended the day with hearts beating fast and full of the hope of a rare away test series win.

It wasn’t a spike indicating Blundell had got a fraction of his bat to the ball before it hit his pads. It barely qualified as a blip. If the Snicko display was an ECG readout, you’d still have expected the patient to perish.

But Blundell not only survived that brush with batting death, he got further lives via the hapless hands of the home team’s fielders, particularly opposing wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, to score a vital 74 in the visiting team’s second dig.

The 32-year-old has evolved into a critical part of the Black Caps middle-order over the past 11 months –providing a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and tallying 644 test runs in 2022 at an average of 58.54.

His fifth-wicket partnership worth 127 with Michael Bracewell swayed the game back again in New Zealand’s favour when it hung in the balance.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Tom Blundell was initially given out to the first ball he faced on day four of the second test.

Bracewell merited praise too for also battling through to make 74 unbowed, despite it still appearing like he had been locked out of the team’s scouting meetings on ‘mystery spinner’ Abrar Ahmed throughout the series.

The second session’s drama – when NZ lost three wickets in eight balls and the TV umpire was in constant demand – came in shock contrast to the same soporific period on day three. But the hurried fall of wickets also meant New Zealand’s scoring rate slowed significantly, keeping the declaration until late – there was just one run made in 26 balls after Tom Latham fell.

Earlier, Devon Conway also provided a surprise with his first duck in 22 test innings – the left-hander had faced 191 balls in the first innings when making his fourth test ton.

It was a rare case of an opening batter failing of late in Pakistan – in tests last year, openers averaged a whopping 59.58 in the country, amassing 10 centuries in 54 innings.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Devon Conway suffered a rare failure when bowled for a golden duck by Pakistan's Mir Hamza.

He became only the second test wicket for 30-year-old left-arm quick Mir Hamza, at age 30 in his third test. Hamza made his test debut versus Australia in October 2018, took one wicket in the tourists’ second innings, and had gone wicket-less from 48 overs (conceding 159 runs) in New Zealand’s three previous innings in this series.

Kane Williamson then looked on course to become NZ’s most prolific runscorer in test history.

During his second innings, Williamson became the fifth man to score more than 7000 test runs while batting at No 3, joining Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, India’s Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting (Australia) and Hashim Amla (South Africa).

But a missed sweep left him on 7645 test runs, still 38 behind Ross Taylor, with the first test against England in Mount Maunganui next month his next opportunity to assume top spot.

It’s hard to imagine Henry Nicholls keeping Glenn Phillips out of the Black Caps side for that encounter following his ugly exit on day four, ending a series which netted him just 53 runs from three knocks.

Pakistan were guilty of slowing the game down in the last session as New Zealand’s lead grew, but the visitors were also reluctant to push hard.

There could have been – and may still be – a concern new captain Tim Southee left them short of overs and runs, as was the case in the first test.

Yet had Ajaz Patel completed the run-out of Mir Hamza during the final session of day five, New Zealand would already be one-up in the two-test series.