How the Black Caps rated in their drawn test series against Pakistan

ANALYSIS: New Zealand’s test series against Pakistan ended in frustration when they ran out of opportunities for victory.

The two-game series ended in a 0-0 stalemate after the Black Caps began the final day of both matches in a strong position to score a rare overseas test triumph.

The visitors scored plenty of runs on a lifeless Karachi pitch, but struggled to take wickets at the most crucial times.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Ish Sodhi revitalised his test career with his displays in Pakistan.

Here’s how the Black Caps rated in the series.

Tom Latham: 281 runs @ 93.66

Teams aren’t going to prosper in Pakistan if their openers don’t make plenty of runs. Surprisingly passed over for the test captaincy, the left-hander carried on unflustered, making a ton and two half-centuries while being the side’s leading run-scorer and at a decent clip. Also filled in as wicketkeeper on the last day and produced an excellent leg-side catch. 8.5

Devon Conway: 232 runs @ 77.33

His golden duck in the second innings of the second test came as a big surprise, after teaming with Latham to get the tourists off to excellent starts. Made his fourth test ton (from 15 games) and also added a half-century. 8

Kane Williamson: 277 runs @ 138.50

The former skipper’s mastery of red-ball spin was always going to be essential on this short tour, and so it proved. His double-hundred in the second innings of the first test set the Black Caps up for what should have been a victory. 9

Henry Nicholls: 53 runs @ 17.66

His struggles away from home continued. The left-hander never looked settled in any of his three knocks and ended his limited contributions with the bat in ugly fashion on the penultimate day of the second test when New Zealand were under pressure. 3

Fareed Khan/AP Daryl Mitchell picked up a key wicket in the second test, but had mixed returns with the bat.

Daryl Mitchell: 51 runs @ 25.50, one wicket @ 35.00

Provided useful impetus to New Zealand’s first innings in the first test before falling cheaply the next time around. Created chaos with his first over with the ball in the second test, capturing a key wicket courtesy of great glovework from Tom Blundell. 5

Tom Blundell: 172 runs @ 57.33, four catches and 4 stumpings

Indicated in the disappointing series in England that he could be a hugely reliable performer with the gloves and the bat, then reiterated that in Pakistan. Rode his luck in the second innings of the second test but fortune favoured the brave, while had four stumpings among eight victims as keeper before an injury sidelined him for the final day. 8.5

Michael Bracewell: 82 runs @ 27.33, 8 wickets at 39.50

Looked all at sea batting against ‘mystery spinner’ Abrar Ahmed, but battled through to make his first test half-century when combining in a vital stand with Blundell in the second test. Delivered 11 overs more than the first-choice spinner and almost led the bowlers to a series win on the last day. 6.5

Ish Sodhi: 13 wickets @ 25.15, 76 runs @ 38

Excelled in his first test series in four years. Deserved to be on the winning side in the first test when taking six wickets in the second innings, after also contributing notably with the bat. Looked dangerous with his turn and variation and has now given the selectors a lot to think about ahead of England’s tour. 9

Tim Southee: 6 wickets @ 35.50, 10 runs @ 5

Was constantly demanding on a track which offered nothing to the new-ball bowlers. Made two sporting declarations in his first two cracks at test captaincy, but still may have been a tad conservative – along with his team-mates – in the ultimate pursuit of victory. 6

Matt Henry: 2 wickets at 63.50, 68 runs without dismissal

Made a big impact when brought in for the second test – initially with the bat, salvaging the first innings. Toiled with the old ball, without a great deal of good fortune. 5.5

Neil Wagner: One wicket @73; no runs from one innings

Looked off the pace in the first test, even allowing for the lifeless pitch. Was only asked to bowl three overs in Pakistan’s second innings as NZ desperately sought victory before being replaced for the second match by Matt Henry. 3

Ajaz Patel: 5 wickets at 64.20, 35 runs @ 35

A disappointing return for the first-choice spinner, who began the series with a wicket from his third delivery. Bowled just seven overs on the final day, leaving his biggest contribution being his highest test score in the 10th wicket partnership with Henry. 4