Black Caps short of the spark England possess in drawn series versus Pakistan

New Zealand were again denied by Pakistan on a dramatic final day of the second test in Karachi.

ANALYSIS: Comparisons with England aren’t going to flatter many test sides at present.

So it may be harsh to judge the Black Caps and their drawn series in Pakistan on what the rampaging team recently achieved in similar circumstances.

But with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum now setting the tenor that many matches and teams will be viewed in relation to, New Zealand will just have to take one to the body.

They’ll get their own opportunity to reply and compare qualities when the two sides meet in a two-test series here next month.

READ MORE:

* Dramatic draw sees Black Caps miss chance at series victory over Pakistan

* Black Caps versus Pakistan test series fails to attract the fans in Karachi

* Tom Blundell caps year with New Zealand stumping record in first test in Pakistan

* Ish Sodhi's test cricket return praised after Black Caps draw with Pakistan



For now, however, the Black Caps ultimately fell short in Pakistan – twice.

The tourists were in the driver’s seat entering day five during both tests in Karachi, but on a pitch which made quick runs hard to get but survival relatively comfortable, New Zealand didn’t quite have the potency to deliver the killer blows.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates catching Pakistan's Saud Shakeel during the fifth day of the second test in Karachi.

England did – and from far less dominant positions too.

In their 3-0 series sweep, England won tests when Pakistan needed 84 runs with five wickets in hand at Rawalpindi, and 65 with five in hand at Multan.

Theirs were performances of bravado and confidence, while New Zealand – who went to the subcontinent having lost their last four tests – lacked the vital spark required to complete the job.

While winning in Pakistan remains no simple task – New Zealand have only done it twice in test history – the hosts were there for the taking in Karachi.

They were desperately short of quality bowling due to a lengthy injury list, bereft of confidence and didn’t appear to be motivated by captain Babar Azam.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Ben Stokes of England celebrates with coach Brendon McCullum after winning the first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month.

So New Zealand’s success with the bat has to be taken with a pinch of salt, with the wicket also a key factor – we’re no wiser as to how the tourists would have fared on a genuine turning pitch, particularly if batting last.

On what they were presented with, the Black Caps bowlers often picked up last-day wickets via their rivals throwing their wickets away – which can be partially credited to their discipline and accuracy, if your glass is regularly half-full.

Tim Southee’s debut test series as captain also sees him pale in comparison to Stokes.

Yet the new skipper made consecutive day-four declarations that in usual circumstances would have been viewed as quite bold – each time he eyed an away victory, with the latter certainly leaning on the adventurous side of sporting in a traditional test sense.

But, again, England have eschewed traditional and implemented a formula which is not only brazenly bold but also hugely successful – nine wins have rolled in from 10 tests since the former New Zealand skipper became coach.

While usually holding the upper hand, the Black Caps were a long way off the pace set by England’s batters against the same opposition – they never managed more than 3.5 runs per over in the series over the course of an innings, whereas England scored at 6.5, 7.4, 5.4, 4.2, 4.3 and 6 in their three victories.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand captain Tim Southee made two declarations but couldn’t quite get victory in either test.

There were unqualified successes for New Zealand – the biggest being the powerful return to test cricket of legspinner Ish Sodhi. After four years in the international red-ball wilderness, Sodhi was a constant threat – to borrow the phrase of bowling coach Shane Jurgensen.

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway relished the dead Karachi tracks, Kane Wiliamson once more displayed his brilliance against the slow bowlers and Tom Blundell was ultra-efficient with the wicketkeeping gloves and a reassuring presence in the middle-order.

Not so Henry Nicholls, while Neil Wagner’s marvellous test career looks to be nearing an end.

The major disappointment was the lack of impact from Ajaz Patel.

Little more than a year on from taking 14 wickets in a test in India – which New Zealand lost by some margin – the left-arm spinner took just five wickets at 64.20.

In Patel’s defence, he could point to getting just two overs in test cricket between his heroics in India and his return to the subcontinent.