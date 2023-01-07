Black Caps vs Pakistan: Matt Henry out of ODI series after injury suffered during second test

New Zealand were again denied by Pakistan on a dramatic final day of the second test in Karachi.

Black Caps seamer Matt Henry is out of the one-day international cricket series in Pakistan after suffering an abdominal strain on the final day of the second test in Karachi.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Henry bowled through the injury in the final session of day five, as the touring side reduced Pakistan to nine down before the test, and two-match series, was drawn.

“It was a pretty gutsy effort, really, but he will be withdrawn from the ODI side,” Stead said on Saturday.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Matt Henry suffered an abdominal strain in the second test.

A replacement would join the squad soon but was yet to be confirmed. Game one of three is on Monday night (10.30pm NZT), and Henry will return home with other members of the test squad not taking part in the ODI series.

Blair Tickner has already replaced fellow fast bowler Adam Milne in the white ball squad due to concerns about the latter’s preparation for 50-over cricket.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell is another to be sidelined as he sat out the final day of the second test with a groin strain.

Stead said Blundell faced 2-4 weeks out before he would return to cricket.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Tom Blundell will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks with a groin strain.

Another sidelined bowler, Kyle Jamieson, would hopefully return to play for Auckland in the next week or so, Stead said, as he steps up his injury comeback with England’s two-test series in late February fast approaching.

Senior swing bowler Trent Boult would not be involved in that two-test series, Stead confirmed. Boult is playing in the United Arab Emirates T20 league in February and the turnaround is too quick for him to be considered.

Black Caps ODI squad to face Pakistan: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Schedule:

Monday, 10.30pm (NZT): First ODI in Karachi

Wednesday, 10.30pm: Second ODI in Karachi

Friday, 10.30pm: Third ODI in Karachi