Mitchell Santner denied twice by ball-tracking in Black Caps' loss to Pakistan

New Zealand couldn't muster enough runs batting first as Pakistan won by six wickets in Karachi.

Mitchell Santner didn’t see eye-to-eye with technology as the Black Caps lost their opening ODI against Pakistan.

Santner, who studied mechanical engineering at Waikato University, looked baffled by two ball-tracking assessments as the hosts triumphed by six wickets on Tuesday morning (NZ time) in Karachi.

The left-arm spinner had Babar Azam adjudged lbw when the Pakistan skipper was on 24 in the 16th over of the home team’s chase, and the decision by umpire Asif Yaqoob looked a good one.

Babar sought a second opinion via the Decision Review System and got a reprieve when ball-tracking indicated the delivery would have missed leg stump – much to Santner’s disbelief.

Later in his spell, Santner was confident he had Mohammad Rizwan trapped in front for just six as the hosts battled to deal with New Zealand’s spin attack in Santner and Michael Bracewell.

Umpire Aleem Dar disagreed, before skipper Kane Williamson opted to use New Zealand’s last available review at Santner’s prompting.

Screenshot/Sky TV Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner finds ball-tracking hard to believe during his side's ODI loss to Pakistan in Karachi.

Once again, ball tracking was not in Santner’s favour as it showed the delivery would have just clipped the outside of leg stump, making it an ‘umpire’s call’ ruling and ensuring Dar’s decision stood – once more leaving Santner questioning the accuracy of the technology.

New Zealand also squandered some chances to disrupt Pakistan’s pursuit of victory, with wicketkeeper Tom Latham the chief culprit.

He dropped Rizwan on 31 from the bowling of Glenn Phillips – the batter went on to lead Pakistan home with an unbeaten 77 – after also missing an opportunity to catch opener Fakhar Zaman, who made 56, when on 39 off Bracewell.