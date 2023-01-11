Black Caps may bolster spin department after opening ODI loss to Pakistan

New Zealand couldn't muster enough runs batting first as Pakistan won by six wickets in Karachi.

Debutant Henry Shipley could be a casualty of New Zealand’s opening defeat in their ODI series against Pakistan.

Shipley bowled six tidy overs without reward in the six-wicket loss in Karachi but may be sacrificed due to the need for more spin in game two starting on Wednesday night (NZ time).

Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner were New Zealand’s most dangerous bowlers and part-time offspinner Glenn Phillips took the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, while Pakistan’s two frontline spinners kept the tourists in check during their innings and captured three wickets.

As expected, the wicket offered little to the tall Canterbury seamer, who registered a golden duck with the bat in his first international appearance when becoming one of Naseem Shah’s five victims.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi, who starred in the test series with 13 wickets in two games, is likely to come into the team for the second game of the three-match series. However, if coach Gary Stead wants to see more of Shipley at the top level, he could get a second run with either Tim Southee or Lockie Ferguson to miss out instead.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson acknowledged the pitch had plenty in it for the spinners, as well as some moments for the quicks.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Henry Shipley is bowled by Pakistan's Naseem Shah for a golden duck during the first one-day international in Karachi.

“[In the] first half, [there was] reverse swing and some turn, and then we got some turn in the second half as well and it skidded on with the new ball.

“There was assistance in both innings and the surface changed a bit, so some learning there as well. Credit to Pakistan, they were very clinical and adapted better to the conditions.”

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand made 255-9 from their 50 overs as Bracewell top-scored with 43 from 42 balls, despite six of the top seven getting past 20.

“We would have liked a few more [runs] - Pakistan were very clinical with the ball. Having said that, it was competitive enough if we got things right in that second half,” Williamson said.

“It was a number of mid-partnerships and no one going on and building that big innings and giving us a big chance in those death overs. There was some good fight in that first half to get a competitive total, but we want to doing things a little better in all departments really.

“There were a lot of glimpses where the game could have changed quickly.”

Fareed Khan/AP Pakistan's Usama Mir, centre, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson on debut.

Santner had two lbw decisions ultimately go against him that would have ended the innings of Pakistan top-scorers Babar Azam (66) and Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out).

There were also two dropped catches by wicketkeeper Tom Latham standing up to the spinners.

“The toss had an impact, but I still think there was enough assistance there in the second half, so I don't think it changes the result,” Williamson said.

“I think it was just quite interesting to see how it all unfolded and try and take some learnings from that.”