Black Caps level ODI series against Pakistan as Devon Conway leads way with ton

New Zealand scored a 79-run win in Karachi, courtesy of a big second-wicket partnership between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson.

2nd ODI, Karachi: NZ 261 all out in 49.5 overs (Devon Conway 101, Kane Williamson 85, Mitchell Santner 37; Mohammad Nawaz 4-38, Naseem Shah 3-58) beat Pakistan 182 all out in 43 overs (Babar Azam 79) by 79 runs.

The Black Caps overcame a frightening batting collapse to level their ODI series against Pakistan on Thursday morning (NZ time).

New Zealand scored a 79-run win on a wicket which provided plenty of turn and bounce for the spinners in Karachi, when it looked like they might squander a huge second-wicket partnership between century-maker Devon Conway and captain Kane Williamson batting first.

Conway (101) and Williamson (85) put on 181 after losing opener Finn Allen to the fifth ball of the innings, but the visitors lost eight wickets for 57 runs in 17.3 overs after Conway was dismissed.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Devon Conway and Kane Williamson put on 181 for the second wicket in the second one-day international against Pakistan in Karachi.

New Zealand were 183-1 in the 30th over, but went 16.2 overs without a boundary during their slump, and only reached 261 courtesy of 37 from 40 balls by Mitchell Santner at No.8.

However, that proved plenty enough as their spin-based attack kept Pakistan’s chase in check, with the hosts being dismissed in 43 overs for 182.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was the main reason for New Zealand’s alarming slide, ending with 4-38 from his 10 overs while paceman Naseem Shah backed up his five-wicket haul in the opening match with 3-58.

Williamson won the toss and somewhat surprisingly chose to bat. As expected, Ish Sodhi replaced Henry Shipley in the side which lost the opening game of the series.

Conway’s 101 came from just 92 balls, featuring 13 fours and a six. He brought up his ton in the 29th over, hitting three reverse-sweep fours in the first four balls from legspinner Usama Mir, then scored two off the last to reach his century.

Williamson was dropped twice in one over from Mohammad Wasim – on 53 by Haris Sohail after a mistimed pull to midwicket, and a run later by wicketkeepr Mohammad Rizwan down the leg-side. His 85 came from 100 balls, with 10 fours.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored in his side’s reply with a streaky 79 before being smartly stumped by Tom Latham.

While spin was prominent throughout, Black Caps speedster Lockie Ferguson often troubled the home side’s batting line-up with his pace and sharp bounce.

Big moment

Rizwan guided Pakistan to victory in the first ODI of the three-game series with an unbeaten 77.

But in game two, he was beaten completely by the drift and turn from Santner for 28 in the 20th over, when he and Babar were looking to set up a foundation for their chase.

Best with the bat

Conway’s second ODI century came after he made golden ducks in his last two innings against Pakistan – in the last innings of the drawn second test and then in the opening ODI.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Devon Conway made 101 from 92 balls to set up victory.

He offered one chance, being dropped on 29 from a caught and bowled opportunity by Nawaz.

Best with the ball

Nawaz captured the wickets of Daryl Mitchell and Latham in the 33rd over and then bowled Williamson with a super delivery in his next over.

Had he held on to a mishit from Conway off his own bowling earlier, it’s likely his spell would have been a match-winning one.

Big picture

The series-decider starts on Friday night (NZ time) at the same venue.