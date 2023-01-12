Mitchell Santner loving Pakistan pitches as Black Caps level ODI series at 1-1

New Zealand scored a 79-run win in Karachi, courtesy of a big second-wicket partnership between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson.

Mitchell Santner wants to take the Karachi pitch home with him. The Black Caps would probably like that too, as ideal practice ahead of the World Cup.

Santner was part of a four-pronged spin arsenal which helped New Zealand level their three-match ODI series with Pakistan at 1-1 on Thursday morning (NZ time) with a 79-run win.

The left-arm slow bowler took the key wicket of Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan attempted to chase New Zealand’s 261 batting first on a pitch which offered plenty of bounce and turn.

“It's nice when the wickets spin like today ... [I'll] try and wrap this wicket up and take it back to New Zealand, cos it doesn't really do that at home,” Santner said.

“Every time we come to the subcontinent it's obviously enjoyable as a spin bowler and today was no different. It was nice to spin a few and build some pressure that way.”

The 2023 one-day World Cup will be held in India in October, and it’s likely that the Black Caps side which triumphed in Karachi will be massively similar to one which could be fielded at the tournament, with the addition of Trent Boult into the mix.

Fareed Khan/AP Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is bowled out by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner as wicketkeeper Tom Latham watches.

The tourists brought in legspinner Ish Sodhi to the XI for game two, replacing debutant Henry Shipley from their opening defeat, and NZ delivered 30 overs of spin before Pakistan were dismissed for 182 in the 43rd over.

While none of the NZ spinners managed the same haul of Pakistan left-armer Mohammad Nawaz (4-38 from his 10 overs), Santner, Michael Bracewell, Sodhi and Glenn Phillips combined to collect 5-114 from their 30 overs to assure the visitors held the upper hand throughout Pakistan’s reply.

Earlier, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson had knocked the top off the Pakistan batting line-up, while New Zealand’s total owed almost exclusively to a 181-run second-wicket partnership between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson.

Conway made 101 – his second ODI ton – from just 92 balls and Williamson added 85 from 100 balls. New Zealand lost eight wickets for 57 runs in 17.3 overs after Conway was dismissed and only reached 261 courtesy of 37 from 40 balls by Santner at No.8.

“We bowled quite well in partnerships and never gave easy boundaries away against some very good batters,” Santner said.

“It definitely spun more than we thought – not sure what that was, maybe a bit cold and a bit tacky. Playing the extra spinner probably helped as well.

“We were reasonably happy with the score, but we knew we had to bowl well and try and build up pressure, try and get that rate high and then try and get wickets through pressure.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Mitchell Santner chats to fellow spinner Michael Bracewell during their win over Pakistan in Karachi.

“We needed wickets early, and we were able to break the partnership between Rizwan and Babar [Azam], which we couldn't do last game.”

The pitch for the deciding game of the series will be a different one from the same wicket block, but should again encourage the spinners.

Conway admitted New Zealand were targeting a score of 300 when he and Williamson were dictating affairs, but said batting wasn’t easy.

“I've got to give a lot of credit to Kane – there were a lot of times in my innings I felt under pressure; I felt like I was going to play a loose shot, and he kept on saying to me 'just hang in there, keep looking straight, be patient ... if it's tough now, it's going to be tough later'.

“It's crucial when you're playing spin, you've got to be a proactive as possible. Looking at our spinners tonight, they landed it in very good areas, put the batters under pressure and asked really good questions.”

Williamson said Southee (2-33 from six) and Ferguson (1-31 from 7) shouldn’t be overlooked for their contributions either.

“The two seamers at the top really set the tone for us. They got us off to a great start and the spin that came in throughout the middle and towards the end was outstanding.”

2nd ODI, Karachi: NZ 261 all out in 49.5 overs (Devon Conway 101, Kane Williamson 85, Mitchell Santner 37; Mohammad Nawaz 4-38, Naseem Shah 3-58) beat Pakistan 182 all out in 43 overs (Babar Azam 79) by 79 runs.