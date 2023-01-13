Trent Boult highly unlikely for England tests, eyes World Cup as Ben Lister gets chance in India

Trent Boult is a series-by-series selection proposition for the Black Caps, with the left-armer highly unlikely to feature in the two tests versus England here next month.

As Ben Lister eyes an international debut, the New Zealand’s premium left-arm pace bowler remains a series-by-series proposition.

Trent Boult is highly unlikely to be named in the Black Caps squad for the two-test series against England next month, while Lister was named on Friday in the squad for the Twenty20 series versus India later this month.

The Black Caps selection group is casting their bowling net wide, with Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne and Ben Sears all unavailable for the three matches against India.

Boult will be playing in the new T20 league in the United Arab Emirates, Southee is being rested after the tour of Pakistan to prepare for the tests versus England, while the latter quartet are all on the injured list. Jamieson is close to returning to the bowling crease for the first time at top level since he suffered a back injury during the second test against England last June.

Selector Gavin Larsen said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead and Boult communicate on a regular basis.

”So it’s not like he’s been cast out into the cold at all – he’s keeping in close contact with the team unit and Gary in particular.

SKY SPORT New Zealand scored a 79-run win in Karachi, courtesy of a big second-wicket partnership between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson.

”They’re discussing the schedules on an ongoing basis.”

Larsen said it was a matter of trying to find the right balance with the selection of Boult, who was granted a release from his New Zealand Cricket contract last August, and the need to develop other options.

“We know and understand we haven’t got him all the time now. But what we do have is pinnacle ICC events on the radar – the 2023 World Cup.

“And we know how good Trent Boult is as an opening bowler. We’ll be talking with Trent on an ongoing basis around that.”

Stead said last week that Boult was a long-shot to be considered for the opening test against England – starting on February 16 at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval – as the UAE T20 competition final was scheduled to be held just four days prior.

Boult certainly has his sights on the World Cup in India starting in October. “I want to be there to have another crack and I hope that is still the case,” he told The Age this month.

It’s likely the New Zealand squad will be named for both tests versus England, with the option to make a change before the second test in Wellington if necessary.

JOHN DAVIDSON/Photosport Auckland’s Ben Lister is part of the New Zealand squad to play three T20Is versus India later this month in India.

Lister spent three days in hospital with pneumonia before returning home when on tour of India with the New Zealand A side last September.

“He has really advanced his game, in particular over the last couple of seasons,” Larsen said of Lister.

“A left-armer with a point of difference – the ability to swing the ball at a reasonable pace, he’s an exciting talent.”

Henry suffered an abdominal strain during the final day of the drawn second test versus Pakistan and is expected to be sidelined for between two and four weeks.

Jamieson’s possible return to international cricket is more likely to be against Sri Lanka than versus England, with the tourists playing two tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in March and April.

Black Caps – T20 series in India

Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Fixtures (all NZ times):

Saturday, January 28, 3am: First T20, Ranchi

Monday, January 30, 3am: Second T20, Lucknow

Thursday, February 2, 3am: Third T20, Ahmedabad