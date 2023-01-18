Opener Finn Allen a key performer for Black Caps in ODI series against India

New Zealand's Finn Allen struggled for runs in the three ODIs versus Pakistan in Karachi.

1st ODI, India v New Zealand

Hyderabad, 9pm start Wednesday (NZ time)

Live coverage: Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 8.30pm

ANALYSIS: Black Caps opener Finn Allen will shoulder plenty of responsibility in the ODI series against India starting on Wednesday night (NZ time).

Fourteen games into his one-day international career, Allen has yet to fully convince of his worth after usurping veteran Martin Guptill for the opening job alongside Devon Conway.

But with the World Cup to be held in India in October, the three-game series looms as an important set of matches for Allen and the touring side.

Allen managed just 55 runs at an avearge of 18.33 (98.21 strike-rate) in New Zealand’s 2-1 series win over Pakistan this month. He made two ‘starts’ but his highest score was just 29 and the right-hander faced only 56 balls in the series; less than any other Black Cap in the top seven.

Allen is given more of a licence to take risks and score quickly than his openIng partner, and captain and regular No.3 Kane Williamson.

But Conway still produced a strike-rate of 96.83 in the Pakistan series, while facing 102 more balls than his fellow opener and averaging 51.

The 23-year-old is still finding his feet at international level, and some critics have pointed to his lack of footwork as a reason why he didn’t impose himself in Pakistan. He averages 34 from 14 games after early success away to Ireland and Scotland, with four half-centuries at a strike-rate of 94.84, but since making 96 versus the West Indies in in Bridgetown last August has only passed 50 once in eight knocks.

Runs by the openers is often the key to ODI victory on the subcontinent, as India again showed in their 3-0 clean-sweep of Sri Lanka last week.

In game one, Rohit Sharma made 83 and Shubman Gill 70 in a 67-run victory. Sharma made just 17 and Gill 21 in game two as the hosts had to rely on their middle order for a four-wicket triumph, before Gill’s 116 and Sharma’s 42 set India up for a massive 317-run trouncing of the visitors in the final encounter.

Allen’s production becomes more essential due to the absence of Williamson, with the ODI captain and test skipper Tim Southee departing after the tour of Pakistan to freshen for the two-test series against England next month.

Fareed Khan/AP Henry Shipley is likely to get another opportunity in the New Zealand ODI side after making a golden duck and bowling six overs on debut against Pakistan in Karachi.

Batters Henry Nicholls and Mark Chapman are now part of the squad, along with seamer Jacob Duffy.

Nicholls could possibly play as an opener alongside Allen, moving Conway down into Williamson’s No.3 spot.

Pace bowling allrounder Henry Shipley, who made his ODI debut in the series-opener in Pakistan before making way for a more spin-heavy line-up, is likely to get further opportunities against India with an eye towards the World Cup.

Squads

Black Caps: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Doug Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat, Hardik Pandya , Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.