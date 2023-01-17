Grandmother defends Black Caps' captain Kane Williamson from criticism

Kane Williamson has long been noted for his brilliant defence against all manner of attacks – something he may have learned from his grandmother.

Joan Williamson-Orr came to his defence when the Black Caps ODI and T20 captain – and New Zealand’s greatest test century-maker – was criticised on radio recently.

The former Mayor of Taupo felt a caller who said Williamson had looked disinterested in games and “had done absolutely nothing, I would say for two years” before the recent tour of Pakistan – and should have been sacked – was “stirring”.

“I happen to be Kane Williamson's grandmother ... he’s one of 20 of my grandchildren,” she told Newstalk ZB’s Tim Roxborogh late last Thursday night.

“The person who called in I think was doing a little bit of stirring.

“They're just not material to jump around and yahoo ... people express themselves differently.”

NZ Cricket Tim Southee has replaced Kane Williamson as the Black Caps' test captain. Coach Gary Stead, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and NZ Cricket boss David White were present at the announcement.

Williamson-Orr, who was the mayor of Taupo Borough from 1986 to 1988 and Taupo District from 1988 to 2001, said her grandson has a very dry sense of humour.

“He's a very lovely young man and he's been dedicated. A very humble man ... he won't care at criticism, I don't think he even listens to it.”

Williamson, 32, made a double century in the test series in Pakistan before guiding NZ to an ODI series victory. He is on the verge of becoming New Zealand’s most prolific run-scorer in tests, needing just 39 runs to pass Ross Taylor, with two tests looming against England in February.

When asked what was it like when Williamson first got picked by the Black Caps, Williamson-Orr said she really couldn’t remember.

“We're not a family that goes yahooing around ... 'that's nice, that's good, you've earnt it'.”