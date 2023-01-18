Black Caps suffer injury blow with Ish Sodhi ruled out of opening ODI v India

Glenn Phillps battled through illness to lead the Black Caps to a memorable win over Pakistan in Karachi.

The Black Caps have suffered an injury blow ahead of their ODI series against India, with Ish Sodhi to miss Wednesday night’s (NZ time) opening game in Hyderabad due to an ankle injury.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham confirmed the leg-spinner hadn’t yet recovered from the problem which caused him to spend time off the field during the series-clinching third ODI win against Pakistan in Karachi, which ended on Saturday morning (NZT).

Sodhi had taken 1-50 off his 10 overs in that game, after capturing 2-38 off eight in the second ODI win where he had returned to the lineup after being overlooked in the series opener.

Prior to that, the 30-year-old had enjoyed a fine time of it on return to the test side, being the leading wicket-taker in the two-game drawn series with Pakistan, taking 13 scalps at an average of 25.15, while also contributing 76 runs at 38.

READ MORE:

* Central Stags' Ben Smith and Brad Schmulian smash 252-run opening partnership

* Test cricketer Bruce Murray farewelled in style

* Grandmother defends Black Caps' captain Kane Williamson from criticism



It further depletes the tourists’ bowling attack, with Tim Southee rested from the series, the non-contracted Trent Boult again not featuring while he plays for MI Emirates in the ILT20 in the UAE, and fellow pacemen Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson not considered as they recover from injuries.

Regular white-ball captain Kane Williamson has also joined Southee in heading home early to prepare for the upcoming test series against England, so it is a largely inexperienced squad that New Zealand will rely on.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Ish Sodhi has been ruled out of the Black Caps’ ODI opener against India due to an ankle injury.

Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell are the other frontline spinners in the 15-man squad, while Glenn Phillips, who has recovered from the virus he battled in the third ODI against Pakistan, could be called upon with his part-time off-spin. Mark Chapman’s left-arm spin would be the other option.

The series is not one counting towards the ICC World Cup Super League, but is a golden opportunity for preparation ahead of the 50-over tournament in India in October-November.