Wicketkeepers under fire after controversies in New Zealand's ODI loss to India

Black Caps wicketkeeper-captain Tom Latham was involved in two controversial moments as India won the opening ODI in Hyderabad.

India’s Ishan Kishan may face further scrutiny following the second of two controversial moments involving the wicketkeepers in the memorable opening ODI against New Zealand.

Kishan appeared to try and trick the square leg umpire into believing Black Caps captain Tom Latham had trod on his own stumps during NZ’s chase for victory in Hyderabad on Thursday morning (NZ time).

Kishan and team-mates appealed for Latham’s dismissal, indicating that the batter had disturbed the bails by stepping on his stumps as he worked the first delivery he faced in New Zealand’s innings into the on-side.

However, replays showed Kishan had deliberately knocked a bail off with his glove – at his second attempt – long after Latham had hit the ball.

It seemed the incident may have been sparked by the debatable decision to give Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya out earlier in the first game of the three-match series.

The TV umpire, KN Ananthapadmanabhan, ruled that Pandya had been bowled by a delivery from Daryl Mitchell, despite replays appearing to show it looked more likely that the off bail had been accidentally tipped off by Latham’s gloves as he stood up to the stumps.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP New Zealand's Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell react after India's Hardik Pandya was given out during the first one-day international in Hyderabad.

The bails appeared to light up just after the ball had passed over the top of the stumps and into Latham's gloves, but Ananthapadmanabhan – after checking that Latham's gloves were behind the stumps before he caught the ball – ruled that there was no conclusive evidence that the bail had been dislodged by his gloves.

India won the encounter by 12 runs after amassing 349-8 batting first, with opener Shubman Gill scoring a double century.

Gill struck 208 from 149 balls, featuring 19 fours and nine sixes, to seemingly put hosts out of reach.

In reply, the Black Caps stumbled to 131-6 in the 29th over before Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner put on 162 for the seventh wicket.

Bracewell made the third-fastest century in New Zealand’s ODI history – from 57 balls – and plowed on to make 140 from 78 deliveries before falling lbw in the final over with the Black Caps 13 runs short of a miraculous win.

In Hyderabad, 1st ODI: India 349-8 (Shubman Gill 208, Rohit Sharma 34) beat New Zealand 337 all out in 49.2 overs (Michael Bracewell 140, Mitchell Santner 57, Finn Allen 40; Mohammed Siraj 4-46) by 12 runs.