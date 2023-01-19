Ishan Kishan is yet another wicketkeeper to misbehave against Black Caps

Black Caps wicketkeeper-captain Tom Latham was involved in two controversial moments as India won the opening ODI in Hyderabad.

ANALYSIS: What is it with New Zealand that attracts misbehaving opposing wicketkeepers?

India’s Ishan Kishan became the latest glovesman to earn the ire of Black Caps fans when he tried to trick an umpire into giving out New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

Kishan may defend himself – as many Indian media and fans have already done on his behalf – by claiming his attempt to deceive the umpire was simply “in jest” as a response to a controversial decision involving Latham in India’s turn at bat in the opening one-day international in Hyderabad overnight.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP India's captain Rohit Sharma, second right, asks wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan what’s going on after an appeal for the wicket of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham during the first one-day international in Hyderabad.

But Kishan should be required to explain why he appealed for Latham’s dismissal, as the umpires sought a TV referral to show that Kishan had deliberately knocked a bail off with his glove – at his second attempt – long after Latham had hit the ball.

READ MORE:

* Live: Black Caps vs India - first ODI in Hyderabad

* Black Caps suffer injury blow with Ish Sodhi ruled out of opening ODI v India

* Opener Finn Allen a key performer for Black Caps in ODI series against India

* Grandmother defends Black Caps' captain Kane Williamson from criticism



It was the latest in a line of controversial moments in New Zealand cricket history involving wicketkeepers from the opposition.

The most famous incident occurred in Melbourne on Boxing Day in 1987, when Australian test wicketkeeper Greg Dyer claimed a catch from New Zealand batter Andrew Jones.

Television replays showed the ball had clearly spilled out of Dyer’s gloves and hit the ground before being picked up by Dyer. But Jones was given out, without the assistance of the TV umpire and the DRS process back then to save him.

Getty-Images Former Australian wicketkeeper Greg Dyer was involved in a controversial dismissal against New Zealand on Boxing Day in 1987 in Melbourne.

Dyer maintained he didn’t know the ball had hit the ground, and the incident proved to be the beginning of the end of his international career.

Black Caps fans were also furious in 2009 when batter Neil Broom was adjudged bowled by Michael Clarke in an ODI in Perth, when TV replays clearly showed wicketkeeper Brad Haddin's gloves hitting the bails – a move missed by square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

Kishan’s subterfuge appeared to stem from India being upset when batter Hardik Pandya was ruled out bowled during the home side’s innings.

The TV umpire, KN Ananthapadmanabhan, adjudged that Pandya had been bowled by a delivery from Daryl Mitchell, despite replays appearing to show it looked more likely that the off bail had been accidentally tipped off by Latham’s gloves as he stood up to the stumps.

The bails appeared to light up just after the ball had passed over the top of the stumps and into Latham's gloves, but Ananthapadmanabhan – after checking that Latham's gloves were behind the stumps before he caught the ball – ruled that there was no conclusive evidence that the bail had been dislodged by his gloves.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP New Zealand's Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell react after the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya.

The Times of India reported that the Indian keeper had later “tried to give the Kiwis a taste of their own medicine”.

The article on the incident said Kishan "took the bails off in jest", while saying his actions did not go down well with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

"Taking the bails off was fine but he should not have appealed," Gavaskar said while commentating on TV.

Indian fans may claim Black Caps supporters – and media – are guilty of calling the kettle black after Pandya’s dismissal had overtones of Broom’s.

But Kishan’s actions were at the least worthy of the attentions of match referee Javagal Srinath.