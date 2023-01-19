Watch: Black Cap Trent Boult booms 311 yard drive in Abu Dhabi

The Black Caps could have done with some lusty Trent Boult hitting at the death against India in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Instead, the man who requested a release from his New Zealand Cricket contract and will only play for the side sporadically, was showing off his ability to hammer a smaller white ball.

As posted by the DP World Tour (previously European Tour), Boult was on the Yas Links golf course, which will host the looming Abu Dhabi Championships this week, unwinding a drive 311 yards (284m).

”What a hit. Wow! That’s hammered, that’s beautiful there, what a shot,” a commentator said after Boult went bang.

The 33-year-old Kiwi sure liked the look of his shot, tipping his hat after sending it long over the drink.

Boult’s ball speed was recorded at 186mph (299kmh). For comparison, American Brandon Matthews (196mph) has clocked the fastest ball speed on the PGA Tour so far this year.

Boult is one of a bunch of handy golfers in the Black Caps – Mitchell Santer is understood to be the man to beat – and told Stuff in 2015 he played off a 4-handicap.

Sky Sport Black Cap Trent Boult unwinds a 311 yard drive ahead of the DP World Tour event in Abu Dhabi.

“I would definitely class myself as a ripper. I'll hit the ball as hard as I can off the tee and clean it up down the fairway. I enjoy giving the ball a good whack,” Boult said.

Fresh off the best year of his career, Ryan Fox and fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier will line up in the Abu Dhabi Championship, starting on Thursday afternoon (NZT).

Fox will tee off his first round on tour of the year at 8.45pm, while Hillier will get underway at 9.15pm.